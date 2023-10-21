Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters quell blaze at historic Rogers building housing Onyx Coffee

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

ROGERS -- There was "minimal damage" and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the historic Dollar Saver building downtown Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. Friday to 101 E. Walnut St. for a fire that started on the roof of Onyx Coffee, which occupies the Dollar Saver building. The fire was under control by 2:12 p.m., according to Facebook posts by the Fire Department and the city of Rogers.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause, according to the city's post. However, a Facebook post by Onyx stated the fire was due to a "speaker wire in the ceiling that was compromised."

Onyx reported its Rogers location would be open today, "but it may smell like we've turned to the dark side."

Print Headline: Fire breaks out in Rogers building

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT