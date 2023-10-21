Firefighters quell blaze at historic Rogers building housing Onyx Coffee

ROGERS -- There was "minimal damage" and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at the historic Dollar Saver building downtown Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. Friday to 101 E. Walnut St. for a fire that started on the roof of Onyx Coffee, which occupies the Dollar Saver building. The fire was under control by 2:12 p.m., according to Facebook posts by the Fire Department and the city of Rogers.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause, according to the city's post. However, a Facebook post by Onyx stated the fire was due to a "speaker wire in the ceiling that was compromised."

Onyx reported its Rogers location would be open today, "but it may smell like we've turned to the dark side."