Former Lowell police officer pleads not guilty to sex charges involving minors

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Lowell police officer pleaded not guilty to sex charges involving minors Friday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Roy Eugene Mitchell, 45, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault. The two victims were both minors, according to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

Mitchell was given an April 12 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Mitchell is free on $25,000 bond and is to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Arkansas State Police arrested Mitchell on Oct. 5. The Lowell Police Department terminated Mitchell immediately before his arrest.

The charges are in connection with improper contact, not rape, Durrett said and court documents show. The first count alleges between Jan. 1 and Sept. 21, Mitchell "engaged in sexual contact with another person" younger than 14 years.

The second count dates to between Feb. 16, 2017, and Feb. 15, 2018. In that count Mitchell is accused of having sexual contact with another minor.

Mitchell served earlier this year at Tucker Elementary School as a school resource officer, according to the Rogers School District. Mitchell wasn't working at the school during either of the alleged offenses, according to school officials.

Detective Mandy Ruth with the Lowell Police Department said the department was informed by the Arkansas State Police of the allegations against Mitchell on Sept. 22 and the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome. State police conducted the investigation, Ruth said.

The state police Criminal Investigation Division opened the investigation Sept. 22 following a call to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Hotline, according to their arrest announcement.

Mitchell faces five to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 on each charge, if convicted.

He joined the Lowell Police Department in June 2020, according to the department's Facebook page. He previously worked for the Prairie Grove Police Department.