GREENWOOD 56, RUSSELLVILLE 20

GREENWOOD -- Kane Archer accounted for 363 yards offensively and 7 touchdowns to lead Greenwood (8-0, 6-0 6A-West) past Russellville (3-6, 2-5).

Archer passed for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for 166 yards and 4 scores.

Running back Brayedan Davis rushed for 118 yards for the Bulldogs.

For the Cyclones, Tracy Daniels had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown. Luke Jones finished with 136 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Mykai Foster.