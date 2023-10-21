Halloween Carnival near at Taylor Field

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for Taylor Field's second annual Halloween Carnival set for Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m., rain or shine. The community is invited to attend this free event.

This event promises to be a fun-filled evening for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, a costume contest and much more -- including lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters, according to a news release.

While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We are very excited to host the second annual Halloween Carnival here at Historic Taylor Field," said Committee Chairman Jeff Gross. "Last year was a tremendous success and expect the same for this year's event. We have many volunteers that have been working on different committees to make this event an exciting time for all kids and families.

"We have lots of activities planned for kids with games, prizes, a costume contest and even cake walks for the adults throughout the evening," said Gross.

TAYLOR FIELD HISTORY

Named in honor of Pinchback Taylor, a Pine Bluff real estate dealer who donated land for the project, Taylor Field was built with funding support from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and designed by local architect Mitchell Seligman. The park cost $40,000 to build, which made it the second most expensive ballpark built in Arkansas at the time.

When Taylor Field officially opened in 1940, it featured an 1,800-seat grandstand complete with box seats, additional bleachers seating about 500, locker rooms, a concession stand, restrooms, and a lighted field.

Today, Taylor Field stands as one of Arkansas' oldest ballparks, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

SPONSORSHIPS, DONATIONS

Sponsorships are available and donations of candy and prizes are welcomed for the Halloween Carnival. Donations for the Oct. 28 event will help provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for all the children. Additional proceeds will go toward upgrades to the playing surface at Taylor Field, according to the news release.

For more details or to make donations, contact Jeff Gross, (870) 718-3512.