HARDING ACADEMY 45, RIVERVIEW 7

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (8-0, 4-0 4A-2) remained undefeated after beating Riverview.

Isaac Booker ran 50 yards for Harding Academy's first touchdown in the first quarter, and scored two more, catching 4- and 31-yard passes from Owen Miller. Miller threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Endy McGalliard and that score extended the Wildcats' lead to 28-0.

Harding Academy's Remington Anderson intercepted a Riverview pass in the second quarter and ran 35 yards for another touchdown, followed by Hayden Paige catching a 2-yard scoring pass. The third quarter featured Griffin Thomas' 33-yard field goal.

Ryder Conway scored from seven yards out for Riverview in the fourth quarter.