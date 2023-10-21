Hogs fail to score touchdown for first time in 29 games

FAYETTEVILLE — Mississippi State had allowed 41, 37 and 40 points in losing its first three SEC games.

But none of those games were against the University of Arkansas.

The Bulldogs found an offense they could contain on Saturday when they beat Arkansas 7-3 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in a matchup of teams searching for their first SEC victory.

It was the Razorbacks’ lowest-scoring conference game since a 7-0 loss to Baylor on Oct. 8, 1966, when Arkansas was in the Southwest Conference.

“Not very good,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said when asked his assessment of the offense this season. “We’ve got good kids.

“We’ve got guys that try hard and all that kind of stuff. … We’re just not very good right now.”

Arkansas has an open date before playing at Florida on Nov. 4.

“We’ve got a lot of figuring out to do between now and Florida,” Pittman said. “A lot.”

Mississippi State held Arkansas to 200 yards in total offense. The Razorbacks failed to score a touchdown for the first time in 29 games since losing 37-0 at No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 2, 2021.

Those Georgia Bulldogs won the national championship and finished the season No. 1 in scoring defense (10.2 points per game) and No. 2 in total defense (267.2 yards).

This season’s Mississippi State Bulldogs came into Saturday’s game ranked No. 11 in the SEC in both scoring defense (29.5 points) and total defense (395.2 yards), which was good for 94th and 88th in the country, respectively.

But facing Arkansas’ struggling offense — which came into the game averaging 321 yards to rank 14th in the SEC and 116th nationally — the Bulldogs’ defense didn’t look like the same group that lost to LSU 41-14, at South Carolina 37-30 and to Alabama 40-17.

Mississippi State had an open date last week, but Pittman said the Bulldogs didn’t pull any surprises on defense despite having extra preparation time.

“Nothing we haven’t practiced [against], nothing we haven’t seen,” Pittman said on Arkansas’ postgame radio show. “They were just overpowering us at times and we had several [missed assignments] out of the backfield picking up blitzes.

“And with those two combinations KJ [Jefferson] could never really get set. We couldn’t get anything consistently going on the ground or in the air.”

Jefferson, Arkansas’ fifth-year senior quarterback, completed 19 of 31 passes for 97 yards. The completions went for a 5.1-yard average. He had two completions for 19 yards, one to tight end Ty Washington on the Razorbacks’ first offensive series and another to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong on their last possession.

Arkansas rushed for 103 yards on 37 attempts — a 2.8-yard average. Sophomore Rashod Dubinion led the Razorbacks with 47 yards on 14 attempts and junior AJ Green had 13 on 4 attempts.

Jefferson was sacked four times for 36 yards in losses.

When Jefferson did have time to pass, he often threw the ball inaccurately for incompletions and didn’t look to have his usual zip on short passes.

Jefferson wasn’t among the players made available for postgame interviews.

“Maybe he just had a bad day, because he had a good week of practice,” Pittman said. “Again, I don’t believe there’s any type of injury there. I would have known about that.”

Jefferson has been sacked 27 times during the Razorbacks’ six-game losing streak.

Arkansas’ 24-yard field goal by Cam Little on its first possession for a 3-0 lead was set up by safety Al Walcott’s interception, which gave the Razorbacks a first down at the Mississippi State 35-yard line.

The Razorbacks got as close as the Bulldogs’ 6, but couldn’t get a touchdown when Jefferson threw low in the end zone for Washington, who was open.

Pittman was asked if he and offensive coordinator Dan Enos considered putting in backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell, a junior transfer from North Carolina who hasn’t played since the opener against Western Carolina.

“We never talked about it,” Pittman said.

Pittman, a long-time offensive line coach, was asked about the problems that group has had this season protecting Jefferson and opening up holes for the running game.

“When you struggle, a lot of times when it’s not going your way, you’ve got to have something that can bring a spark to them,” Pittman said. “We just haven’t found that.

“You’re talking about pass protection, screens, running the football — even though I think we did hand it off and run it a little better today than what we had.

“When you get a 4-yard run, I’m not positive that’s a celebration, but it has become that way.”

Latham said it’s hard to pinpoint what’s gone wrong for the offensive line.

“There’s nothing exactly that I can put my finger on,” he said. “I can just say that we need to go play as hard as we can, every single snap.

“We need to take pride in what we do. We need to take pride in playing for Arkansas, and we need to get it fixed.”



