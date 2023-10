HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 48, DE QUEEN 14

DE QUEEN – Jacob Hermosillo threw two touchdown, and Walley Walcott tossed one as Hot Springs Lakeside (6-2, 4-1 5A-South) rolled over De Queen.

Grady Ohman, Nick Woodlief, Landen Matthews and Britton Diaz all had rushing touchdowns for the Rams, who've won three consecutive games. Skylar Purifoy had two of Lakeside's touchdown catches while Ajay Burns caught one.