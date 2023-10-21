Sections
HOXIE 41, MANILA 7

Today at 2:33 a.m.

MANILA – Kayden Glenn accounted for five touchdowns in a runaway victory for Hoxie (8-0, 3-0 3A-3).

Glen ran 10 times for 80 yards and scored on runs of 1, 3, 8 and 27 yards in the first half for the Mustangs. He also finished 10-of-14 passing for 160 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Prechton Wilkerson in the third quarter. Wilkerson ended the game with 4 catches for 79 yards and added 64 yards on 6 carries.

Camden Brooks ran for 67 yards on 13 attempts, including a 2-yard score, for Hoxie. Jacob Baugher also ran a kickoff back 70 yards for a touchdown in the second half.

Print Headline: HOXIE 41, MANILA 7

