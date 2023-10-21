Derrick Guerrero, a clerk at a Pembroke Pines, Fla., GameStop, is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he shot a shoplifter trying to run from the store with five boxes of Pokemon trading cards, which retail for $120 each.

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, was one of many mourners at the funeral of Dominique Bernard, a teacher stabbed to death in a school attack and remembered for teasing his students about "coffin nails" when he caught them smoking.

Mehdi Belhassan, 53, of Tampa, Fla., faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of stealing $380,000 in sports camp tuition from more than 300 families and spending the money on plastic surgery, vacations and gambling.

Frederick Short Jr., whose three children attend Cherry Hill High School in New Jersey, filed a federal lawsuit in which he challenges guidance issued by the Education Department, which does not mandate that school staff notify parents of their child's gender identification.

Sarah Chowdhury, who worked as a legal counsel for the Illinois comptroller's office, was "immediately fired" after she posted vulgar antisemitic comments on social media during an exchange about the latest Israel-Hamas war, spokesperson Abdon Pallasch said in a statement.

Joe Harding, 36, a former Republican representative who sponsored Florida's "Dont Say Gay" law, was sentenced to six months in federal prison after being charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans.

David Tronnes, of Orlando, Fla., was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of his wife, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their house after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

Anthony Flores, 47, of Fresno, Calif., pleaded guilty to nine felony violations for his role in stealing millions of dollars with his former girlfriend from a Malibu doctor in an elaborate scheme involving deception and LSD before his death in 2018.

Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgium's justice minister, resigned after it was discovered that Tunisia was seeking the extradition of Abdesalem Lassoued, an Islamic extremist who shot dead two Swedes and wounded a third.