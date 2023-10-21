INSTANT REPLAY: Another backup quarterback clips Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Mississippi State senior Mike Wright became the second backup quarterback to beat the University of Arkansas football team this season.

Will Rogers, also a senior, saw his streak of 38 consecutive starts for the Bulldogs end Saturday because of a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago against Western Michigan.

After Mississippi State’s open date, Wright started in place of Rogers.

Wright, a transfer from Vanderbilt, hardly was electric, but he did just enough offensively to help the Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks 7-3.

Wright completed 8 of 12 passes for 85 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed 11 times for 60 yards.

Texas A&M beat Arkansas 34-22 on Sept. 30 with redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Max Johnson starting for the Aggies in place of Conner Weigman, who suffered a leg injury the previous week against Auburn.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, made his 18th career start and passed for 210 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards.

Wright, who is from Fayetteville, Ga., and was recruited by Arkansas when Chad Morris was the Razorbacks’ coach, made his 12th career start Saturday. He had played off the bench in all six of the Bulldogs’ first six games this season.

At Vanderbilt, Wright played in 26 games with 11 starts and passed for 2,067 yards and 21 touchdowns, and rushed for 905 yards and 7 touchdowns. He came into Saturday’s game 8-of-11 passing for 61 yards and 1 touchdown and 20 carries for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns.

For starters

Arkansas sophomore linebacker Chris Paul and freshman cornerback Jaylon Braxton returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game at Alabama because of injuries.

Paul had a career-high 12 tackles, including 1 tackle for a 2-yard loss. Braxton had two tackles.

Sophomore defensive tackle Cam Ball played off the bench after missing the Alabama game with an injury and had four tackles.

Senior cornerback Dwight McGlothern missed his third consecutive game since suffering a concussion against Texas A&M.

Award for Walcott

Safety Al Walcott received the Crip Hall Award, which goes to Arkansas’ outstanding senior in the homecoming game.

Walcott, a transfer from Baylor, had an interception to set up the Razorbacks’ field goal and added five tackles.

It was Walcott’s first interception this season and fifth of his career.

Costly penalty

Arkansas was lining up for a 51-yard field-goal attempt by Cam Little trailing 7-3 with 4:03 left in the third quarter when the Razorbacks were penalized for delay of game.

The penalty changed the field goal to a 56-yard attempt, and Coach Sam Pittman opted to punt.

Little hit a career-long 56-yarder earlier this season at Ole Miss, but Pittman’s decision to punt looked like it might pay off when Max Fletcher’s 35-yard punt went out of bounds at the Mississippi State 3.

The Bulldogs ruined the strategy when they turned a third-and-11 play from their 2 into a 30-yard gain on Mike Wright’s completion to Justin Robinson.

Chamblee injured

Arkansas starting offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee left the game in the second quarter when he suffered a back injury. He was replaced by Devon Manuel.

Streak continues

Arkansas junior Cam Little hit his 11th consecutive field goal for the Razorbacks’ only points in Saturday’s game. He hasn’t missed since a 49-yard attempt against BYU bounced off the right upright on Sept. 16.

Little’s 24-yard field goal gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead in the first quarter as he improved to 18 of 18 on attempts between 20 and 29 yards.

On the season, Little has hit 12 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 4 on attempts of 50 or more yards. He’s hit 45 of 45 field goals in his three seasons at Arkansas.

Big foot

Sophomore punter Max Fletcher was kept busy by the Razorbacks’ struggling offense and boomed the ball consistently.

Fletcher averaged 47.8 yards on six attempts with a long of 62 yards and had two punts downed inside the Mississippi State 20. On the season, he’s averaging 48.4 yards on 39 punts with 13 inside the opponents’ 20.

Young and old

Arkansas faced the SEC’s youngest head coach Saturday after facing the oldest last week in a 24-21 loss at Alabama.

Zach Arnett, in his first season as Mississippi State’s coach, is 37. He was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator the previous three seasons and became their head coach after Mike Leach’s death in December from a heart condition.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 71. He’ll turn 72 on Oct. 31.

Arnett is 1-0 against Arkansas. Saban is 20-2, including 17-0 at Alabama and 3-2 at LSU.

Arnett earned his first SEC victory as a head coach. He’s 5-3 overall at Mississippi State, including a 19-10 victory over Illinois last season in last season’s ReliaQuest Bowl. The Illini are coached by Bret Bielema, who was the Razorbacks’ coach from 2013-17.

Captain Burks

Former Arkansas star receiver Treylon Burks, who plays for the Tennessee Titans, served as honorary team captain and led the fans in a Hog call during a break in the first half.

Burks wore No. 16 in his three seasons at Arkansas from 2019-21 when he had 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns, but on Saturday he wore No. 15 in honor of former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett.

Mallett died in a drowning accident in August.

The Titans have a bye this week and next play on Oct. 29 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Remembering Stutts

The family of Dion Stutts, an Arkansas commitment from Memphis who died in an ATV accident on June 13, was honored on the field before Saturday’s game.

The family included parents Shante and Dino Stuffs and brothers DJ and Dante. They were joined on the field by Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek.

Dion Stutts, 18, played on the defensive line for Memphis University School and had given his verbal pledge to Arkansas in March.

Searcy Bulldog

Mississippi State placekicker Kyle Ferrie, a freshman walk-on from Searcy, hit his only extra-point attempt, but missed a 29-yard field goal attempt with 1:14 left that would have given the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead.

Ferrie, who attended Harding Academy, has hit 8 of 11 field goals this season and is perfect on 21 extra points.

Vs. Mississippi State

Arkansas leads its series against Mississippi State 18-15-1, but the Bulldogs are 9-3 in the past 12 meetings since 2012.

The Bulldogs evened their record in games at Fayetteville to 4-4. The Razorbacks have a 6-1-1 lead in games at Little Rock.

Title team

Arkansas’ men’s track and field team was honored on the field for winning the NCAA Indoor championship last year and led the fans in a Hog call.



