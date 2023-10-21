James’ KO return ignites NLR’s run

Johntavious James' 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter sparked a huge streak of points for North Little Rock in its 47-21 victory over Fort Smith Northside on Friday night at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock (3-5, 3-2 7A-Central) trailed 7-6 with 1:42 left in the first quarter after Northside's McLane Moody threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Massey. But James caught the ensuing kickoff at his own 18, cut back across the right side of the field and outran the Grizzlies' special teamers for a score that started string of 19 consecutive points for the Charging Wildcats.

Tyson Bradden finished with five touchdown passes for North Little Rock, which bounced back after dropping a 37-7 decision to Jonesboro last week. Malachi Muhammad had three scoring receptions for the Charging Wildcats as well.

Bradden, a junior, delivered a 7-yard touchdown to Muhammad with 5:39 left in the first quarter to put North Little Rock up 6-0 until Massey responded with his score to Massey. After James' touchdown return, Skyler Easter stepped in front of a Moody pass and returned it 39 yards to extend his team's lead to 19-7.

The Charging Wildcats would eventually take a 26-7 advantage into halftime on Bradden's 13-yard touchdown to Muhammad with 7:29 remaining in the second quarter.

Northside (1-7, 1-4) got within 26-14 with 7:14 to go in the third quarter on Moody's 13-yard touchdown to Massey, but Bradden connected with Jace White for a 37-yard score on the Charging Wildcats' next possession to reestablish a comfortable margin.

The Grizzlies, again, cut their deficit to 12 at 33-21 later in the quarter on as 12-yard touchdown catch from Massey – his third of the game – until Bradden drilled a 35-yarder to Muhammad 44 seconds afterwards to push North Little Rock's advantage to 40-21.

Bradden would finish off the Charging Wildcats' highest scoring game of the season with a 39-yard touchdown to White with 10:20 left in the game.