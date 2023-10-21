The nation in brief: Judge: Alex Jones must pay damages

Judge: Alex Jones must pay damages

HOUSTON-- A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Lopez of Houston issued the ruling Thursday.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and more recent financial documents submitted by his attorneys put his personal net worth around $14 million. But Lopez ruled that those protections do not apply over findings of "willful and malicious" conduct.

"The families are pleased with the Court's ruling that Jones's malicious conduct will find no safe harbor in the bankruptcy court," said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. "As a result, Jones will continue to be accountable for his actions into the future regardless of his claimed bankruptcy."

An attorney for Jones did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

"At the end of the day, they won't take my free speech away," Jones said in a video posted on his Infowars website. "I'm still going to be on the air one way or another."

Police link death to religious initiation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car in Georgia had come from South Korea to start anew and ease her depression, but instead was subjected to beatings and ice baths while being initiated into a religious group, police said Thursday.

Sehee Cho, 33, tried to leave the group, but one of the defendants charged with her murder told investigators that once the initiation process started, there was no getting out, Gwinnett County detective Angela Carter said.

Carter testified in court at a preliminary hearing for five of the seven defendants facing murder charges in Cho's death.

At least some of the defendants referred to themselves as members of the group called "Soldiers of Christ," according to police. Cho was held in the basement, where Carter said the group had built a "mini-church."

Police discovered the woman's decaying body in September in a car parked outside a spa in Duluth. Investigators believe she died between mid and late August.

Police have gone through messages the defendants sent in Korean and interviewed Cho's mother, who lives in South Korea and said her daughter went to the U.S. to try to recover from a traumatic incident that had left her depressed, according to Carter.

Pennsylvania harassment case settled

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro settled a former employee's claim she was sexually harassed by a senior aide earlier this year by agreeing to pay her and her lawyers $295,000, according to documents released by the administration late Friday under the state's open records law.

The settlement, finalized in early September, stems from allegations made by the woman against Mike Vereb, who served as Shapiro's secretary of legislative affairs until his resignation last month.

Her attorney, Chuck Pascal, confirmed the settlement, which provided $196,365 to the woman and more than $49,000 to both law firms she had hired to represent her through this process.

He declined further comment. A spokesperson for the governor declined further comment.

As part of the settlement, the woman can seek employment elsewhere in state government, and as a contractor, or with a future administration. She cannot be the lead contact for any contract work with the current administration.

Florida officials: Disney contracts null

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Agreements that Disney made with the governing district for Walt Disney World before it was taken over by appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weren't legally valid, and the company's counterclaims against the district should be dismissed, the governing body said in court papers filed this week.

The governing district now controlled by supporters of the Republican governor said in court papers Wednesday that a state court judge should dismiss Disney's counterclaims. The counterclaims seek a court declaration that the agreements are valid and that the district's board of DeSantis allies violated the company's contracts, free speech and due process rights.

The agreements shifted control over design and construction at Disney World from the district to the company and prohibited the district from using the likeness of Disney characters or other intellectual property without Disney's permission. The agreements were signed in February before the district takeover by the DeSantis appointees, who claim the contracts neutered their powers for the district that provides municipal services for Disney World.

The contracts weren't properly publicized and the Disney supporters on the district's board at the time didn't have the legal authority to sign the agreements, the district now controlled by DeSantis supporters said in this week's court papers.



