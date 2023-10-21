Sections
LAMAR 39, LR HALL 0

Today at 2:24 a.m.

THURSDAY'S GAME

LAMAR 39, LR HALL 0

LAMAR -- Caleb Green accounted for nearly 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in Lamar's (6-2, 4-2 4A-4) victory over Little Rock Hall (2-6, 1-5) at Warrior Stadium.

Green rushed for 148 yards and a score and completed 5 of 10 passes for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Gavyn Edwards in the second half.

Lamar had 13 different runners combine for 34 carries and 298 yards. Caiden Woods finished with 6 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Grice led the defense with 14 tackles, a sack and an interception.

Print Headline: LAMAR 39, LR HALL 0

