Heartfelt gratitude

Displays of moral courage and integrity shown by politicians in Congress are tragically in short supply. Regardless of one's red or blue leanings, Arkansans have a right to feel proud of Rep. Steve Womack.

A principled conservative, he well represents those in Arkansas who lean to the right but are always willing to stand tall for sacred principles and the health of our democracy. Representative Womack has been unwilling to bow to the accusations and threats by cowardly bullies.

Those who value integrity and recognize the dangers of using threats as a political weapon owe Congressmen Womack heartfelt respect and gratitude.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

Before you buy a pup

'Tis the season ... hundreds of puppies are being born right now here in Arkansas for Christmas sales. And people will buy them without question, paying exorbitant prices. They don't think about the fact that these puppies often come from very sad situations and that each time a puppy is purchased, it ensures the fate of the parent dogs.

Arkansas not only lies in the "Bible Belt"; sadly it is also part of the "Puppy Mill Belt." As a lifetime animal rescuer, I've seen the reality behind puppy mills: dogs kept in cages "for life," bred so often that their uterus comes out, and dogs afraid to walk on grass because all they have known is life in a cage where their feet can become raw from the wire grates, and who never see the light of day. Dogs that when rescued from their cage can only walk in circles, dogs denied medical care, proper food, etc., and who are fearful of humans due to isolation. Imagine seeing crates stacked high where the filth runs down onto the dogs caged below. Puppies ripped away far too young from their mothers and transported hundreds of miles.

And Arkansas is home to some of the worst puppy mills in the country. The Humane Society of the United States' 2023 "Horrible Hundred" lists Ozark's Elisa Brandvic and Hindsville's Frank Foster. Here in Boone­ville, we have the Remy Kennels and Cindy Garner (who was recently cited by USDA) puppy mills, as well as others. Go online and read the horror stories about the health and mental issues with puppy mill "products" and their living conditions. Beware of those who say they are "rescuers" when in reality they are "flipping" dogs.

Before you purchase any puppy, do your research. Always demand to see the parents. If they refuse, walk away!

ANDI ELLIOTT

Booneville

Arteries need care too

"The heart of any city is its downtown," Rex Nelson often writes. Then came malls with free parking and air-conditioned indoor shopping. Downtown died.

Today there is a movement among a select group of our citizens, developers, and politicians to revitalize our downtown by making it the home for bars, restaurants, and tourist attractions. The Clinton Library was to be catalyst. I believe while most of our citizens don't support the downtown area (even the Clinton Library), we are the ones who are subsidizing this revitalization effort: $745,000 to a private firm for a master plan, thousands more to another firm for the ambassador program, a substitute for street-beat police without guns. The city already contributes thousands of dollars each year to the Downtown Partnership. Let's not forget the ever-increasing maintenance expense for the yellow trolleys no one rides.

Mayor Frank Scott has appointed committees/task forces to study the downtown area. I know firsthand how ineffective committees have been in shaping policies for this city. Mr. Nelson is advocating more money and attention to Capitol Avenue to create a "smoother street, improved lighting and extensive landscaping." Meanwhile the roadway to Little Rock's richest real estate corridor, Chenal Parkway, is full of potholes and patchwork repairs.

Before we spend millions more dollars and months of time studying the "problems," consider this. If downtown is to be the heart of the city, then the surrounding areas/streets are the arteries. The heart can't function without clean and sound arteries; nor can a city. I believe most citizens do not share the opinion that the downtown area is the key to our economic success. They would prefer fewer city dollars subsidizing one area of our city at the expense of the remaining 95 percent.

It's ironic that we dodge potholes and view board-ups and burnouts as we make that hypothetical trip to glorious downtown Little Rock where ambassadors will keep us safe.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock