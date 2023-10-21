LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 44, JACKSONVILLE 0

A near-perfect night for Jackson England aided Little Rock Catholic (6-2, 5-2 6A-East) in its blowout of Jacksonville at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

England was 12-of-15 passing for 149 yards with 3 touchdowns and ran 4 times for 41 yards and 1 touchdowns for the Rockets, winners of three straight games. Paul Plafcan caught 3 passes for 75 yards and 1 score, and Noel Lewis ran for 36 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries in the win.

Jackson Barron contributed 44 yards on nine attempts as well for Catholic.