Magic Springs responds to climate change affecting guests, workers





Hot Southern summers are peak season at Magic Springs, outside of Hot Springs, and the amusement and water park is making preparations to deal with predictions of even hotter summers down the road.

There are safeguards in place to protect guests and employees in a region where the summertime temperatures regularly reached into the triple digits when it opened in the late 1970s. The park gives out free ice water and prioritizes shade structures and mister fans.

In a written response to submitted questions, spokesperson Mary Claire Imbro said Magic Springs is now broadcasting in-park announcements about the importance of drinking water and adding electrolytes. Management partnered with Pepsi this year to add more "hydration stations," and there are plans to add more bench seating under shade trees and air-conditioning units around the property.

Extreme weather is affecting the Arkansas Twister, the park's wooden roller coaster.

"The rainy season -- along with the increased temperatures -- affect the longevity of the wood used to build it, so it's more expensive to maintain and update," Imbro wrote, adding that existing park structures and fencing built with wood are being replaced with longer-lasting infrastructure made with fiber cement and composite decking.

"In general, the cost of parts, labor and material have increased but the bigger issue is the lead time on parts and materials. In the past, we could still get parts quickly, even from our overseas manufacturers. That has changed significantly in the last several years; some parts have lead times as long as 54 weeks. It is hard to prepare for that, especially when our operating season is only six months long."

She also confirmed that the park costs more to insure now.

Magic Springs reopened the park in 2000, unveiling a water park within its footprint for the first time. Imbro said this was a business decision reflecting Arkansas' climate; since then, coinciding with increasingly hot summers, management has more than tripled the number of water attractions.

Extreme heat is also affecting water temperatures, she said. In response, the park drains and adds new, cooler water to each pool, and certified operators on staff handle the water chemistry.

When heat indices reach more than 100 degrees for an extended period of time, the park stops serving soda at its team member areas and starts serving lighter food options.

"This was welcomed by our team; safety is a top priority," Imbro wrote. "We offer rotations and additional breaks to staff that are working outside, enabling the incredible guest experience while keeping themselves healthy."

This summer also saw what Imbro called "significant weather disadvantages."

"In addition to the extreme heat, we had more frequent rain and more lightning storms than have been recorded in at least 10 years," she wrote. "Of course, this is relative to park operation, so we measure its effect on the park based on operating hours and the day of the week. The forecast alone can impact our attendance, too."

Rain or lightning affected 43% of Magic Springs' operating days this July and on more than 30% of total operating days this season. Imbro acknowledged guests' frustrations when the park shuts down to wait out an electrical storm; rides and attractions close for 30 minutes after each lightning strike within 10 miles. For several years, the park has given guests a ticket for another day at the park if rides are shut down for an hour.

"We put all our efforts into packing the most fun possible into the summer months. We've never been able to control the weather and that will continue amid climate change," Imbro wrote. "At a high level, extreme weather impacts how often folks visit the park. Lower guest volume impacts our overall revenue, but we are still able to operate. When it rains, we do our best to stay open and work around the weather; we still have operators for our rides, keep our stores open for business and serve food."

She anticipates that Magic Springs will continue to see special events, like the "Magic Screams" Halloween event, grow as the park looks to continue attracting guests. Magic Screams also offers non-ride holiday experiences, which makes weather less of a factor.

"We are aware of how special the park is to Arkansas as its only theme and water park, and we are proud to serve our city and state with such an amazing attraction," Imbro wrote. "Despite the challenges, we had a great summer season and do have plans to continue making investments in the park in the years to come."



