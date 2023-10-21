Martin, Bryant run past Cabot





CABOT -- Senior running back James Martin rushed for 181 yards on 14 carries as Bryant defeated Cabot 35-17 at Panther on Friday night.

Cabot kept the game close until the Hornets pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"You have to do a good job of protecting the ball and be able to run the ball and execute the game plan if you're going to beat a team [Cabot] like that," Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. "Early on, we did a bad job of protecting the ball when the defense was playing well. Then the offense started playing well and the defense gave up some big plays."

The Panthers (4-4, 3-2 7A-Central) scored the only points of the first quarter when Dean Heyer booted a 38-yard field goal to put Cabot up 3-0 with 4:14 left in the quarter.

In the second quarter, Bryant junior quarterback Jordan Walker connected with senior wide receiver Shawn Rycraw behind the defense for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Hornets up 7-3 with 8:35 to go before halftime.

Bryant (7-1, 6-0) extended the lead to 14-3 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter when Walker found junior wide receiver Karter Ratliff for a 15-yard score.

Bryant started the third quarter with the ball, but a fumble by Walker was recovered by Cabot senior defensive lineman Ayden Cook at the Hornets' 32. The Panthers capitalized on the turnover as junior running back Keegan Vest scored on a 5-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 7:32 remaining in the third.

Bryant responded quickly on Martin's 48-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 21-10 lead with 5:27 left in the quarter.

"Definitely just establishing the run game," Sanders said of Martin's performance. "We could not get it going for whatever reason in the first half. For us, whatever we do, we have to establish the run game."

Cabot responded again on the following possession, going on a 10-play, 77-yard drive that was capped with a 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Charlie Powell to a wide-open senior Hayes Cox to pull the Panthers within 21-17 with 2:49 remaining in the third.

As the game moved into the fourth quarter, the Bryant defense came up with several critical stops. Cabot moved the ball into Bryant territory looking to take the lead, but a fourth-down interception from senior defensive back Drake Fowler ended the Panthers drive with 7:53 remaining in the game.

Just 17 seconds later, Martin was in the end zone again an 84-yard touchdown run down the left sideline. The score gave the Hornets a 28-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

On the next Cabot possession, Powell was intercepted again, this time by senior Nick West, giving Bryant the ball back at the Panthers' 42. The Hornets sealed the win with 2:22 left when Walker got into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper, giving Bryant a 35-17 lead.

"I think we're learning how to win," Sanders said. "We're learning how to execute and do things right. The biggest thing is not pressing, being able to execute and let your talent do the work for you."









