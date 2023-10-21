Maumelle logs victory against Watson Chapel

Overcoming two early Watson Chapel interceptions, Maumelle unleashed a bit of trickery and also turned a near-touchdown drive with a 100-yard return.

Maumelle nearly gained 300 yards in the first half and executed three onside kicks in posting a 56-14 win in the Wildcats' home finale Friday night. The win assured the Hornets (5-3, 3-3 in 5A-Central) they would not finish with a losing record.

"We started out slow, which has been a thing," Hornets Coach Brian Maupin said. "We either start out really fast or really slow."

Watson Chapel (0-8, 0-6) has only two chances left this season to avoid its second winless record in three seasons. The Wildcats have lost 17 in a row, dating back to Week 2 of last season.

Andrew Bjork completed five of 11 passes for 85 yards and touchdowns to Cato Hunter (34 yards) and Karsten Hilliard (39), all in the first half. Bjork also threw two interceptions, both by Taariq Hunter, who returned one of them for 6 yards.

With the game well in tow, Hilliard may have stolen the show by ending a Watson Chapel threat in the fourth quarter. The senior, 3 yards deep in the end zone, intercepted a third-and-goal pass from the 1 and returned it the length of the field to shape the final score.

"I just read the play and took it to the house, really," Hilliard said. "I saw the ball coming and just got the pick."

The Hornets scored off two of their three onside kicks. Their first onside kick came after Jonathan Frost ran 16 yards on his only first-half carry for a touchdown on the opening drive.

Taariq Hunter's second interception set up the Wildcats' only first-half scoring drive from the Maumelle 31. In six plays, Malachi Rayford took an inside handoff 13 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-all, but a quarterback keeper for 2 points was stuffed.

"I'm really proud; I called timeout toward the end of the first quarter, and I challenged the guys to step it up, put their football on their throat and finish the game," Maupin said. "We finished the first half really well and we came out in the second half really well."

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Frost took a bounce from the 2 on the following kickoff and returned it 52 yards. Watson Chapel was flagged 15 yards for a face mask, and Elijah Newell capitalized with his 31-yard scoring run the very next play. Newell had 106 yards on eight carries.

Maumelle executed an onside kick that Watson Chapel did not cover, and two plays later Bjork struck a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hunter with 7:43 left before halftime. Maumelle bumped it to 28-6 with 5:41 remaining after Bjork connected with Hilliard.

Joseph Mason, the Hornets' 6-foot-4 running back, powered into the end zone from 18 yards out with 2:37 left. Mason scored again from 5 yards out in the third.

Micheal Candler rushed for Maumelle's final offensive touchdown from a yard out to end the third quarter.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Hilliard, who scored on offense and on defense.

NEXT UP ...

Watson Chapel will visit Beebe next Friday and White Hall the week after that. Maumelle will host Vilonia next Friday and Beebe on Nov. 3.

"This really gives us a lot of juice going into next week," Hilliard said. "We just need to come on and bring it."