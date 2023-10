MINERAL SPRINGS 52, MOUNT IDA 13

MINERAL SPRINGS -- Mineral Springs (9-0, 5-0 2A-3) remains undefeated after a 39-point blowout against Mount Ida (1-7, 1-4) at home.

Katrevion Thomas had seven touchdowns on offense and six tackles on defense, beginning the game with a 83-yard kick return for a touchdown.