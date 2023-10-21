Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

MOUNTAIN HOME 51, SILOAM SPRINGS 14

Today at 2:31 a.m.

MOUNTAIN HOME 51, SILOAM SPRINGS 14

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Big plays from Cade Yates led to a huge victory for Mountain Home (4-4, 2-4 6A-West).

Yates completed 12 of 13 passes for 208 yards with 3 touchdowns for the Bombers, who led 44-7 at halftime.

Jett Hannaford caught 5 passes for 70 yards and 1 touchdown, while Anthony Milbourne had 3 receptions for 84 yards and a score for Mountain Home, which was coming off a 51-0 loss to Little Rock Christian last week. Carter Adkins had 3 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown as well in the win.

Chris Hubbard also carried 15 times for 154 yards for the Bombers.

Print Headline: MOUNTAIN HOME 51, SILOAM SPRINGS 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT