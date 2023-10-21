MOUNTAIN HOME 51, SILOAM SPRINGS 14

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Big plays from Cade Yates led to a huge victory for Mountain Home (4-4, 2-4 6A-West).

Yates completed 12 of 13 passes for 208 yards with 3 touchdowns for the Bombers, who led 44-7 at halftime.

Jett Hannaford caught 5 passes for 70 yards and 1 touchdown, while Anthony Milbourne had 3 receptions for 84 yards and a score for Mountain Home, which was coming off a 51-0 loss to Little Rock Christian last week. Carter Adkins had 3 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown as well in the win.

Chris Hubbard also carried 15 times for 154 yards for the Bombers.