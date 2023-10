NASHVILLE 55, WALDRON 6

NASHVILLE – Tre Hopkins carried 6 times for 100 yards with 3 touchdowns to lift Nashville (6-2, 3-1 4A-7) to its third straight win by at least 32 points.

Tucker Dixon rushed for 168 yards and 13 attempts with a touchdown for the Scrappers, who were never in any danger. Cooper Cortez ran an interception back for a touchdown.