Nation’s top ’25 kicker commits to Hogs

Evan Noel, the top kicker in the nation in the class of 2025, has committed to Arkansas.

Noel, 6-2 and 155 pounds, of Bay St. Louis (Miss.) Saint Stanislaus Catholic, picked the Razorbacks over an offer from Ole Miss and interest from Georgia, Florida and other programs. He visited Arkansas for the Mississippi State football game.

Noel made 14 of 22 field goals his freshman and sophomore seasons. He had 64 touchbacks and downed 21 punts inside the 20.

This season he is averaging 41 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards. Noel has made 7 of 11 field goals with a long of 49 yards and has 32 touchbacks in 41 kickoffs.

Noel received an offer from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain on July 29 during the Hogwild Hangout recruiting event. He has a career-long field goal of 50 yards, which he made as a freshman and sophomore.

He was named a 2023 Preseason MaxPreps junior second team All-American and a 2022 Preseason MaxPreps sophomore first team All-American.

Noel is the fourth commitment in Arkansas’ 2025 class.