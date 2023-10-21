New ramp route in place for I-30 traffic heading east on I-40

A new eastbound ramp from Interstate 30 to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock is set to open this morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced this week.

The new ramp, which will have traffic moving east on Interstate 30 traffic enter Interstate 40 eastbound using the left lanes instead of the right lanes and improve accessibility to U.S. 67/167, is scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

The new ramp is part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project.

"If you're coming off 30 trying to go to Memphis ... you've got to get over quickly," department spokesperson Dave Parker said in August about the old ramp system. "If you're trying to get over to 167 to North Little Rock, those two lanes of traffic are weaving in a non-preferred way. So we're eliminating that."

The traffic switch for the new ramp occurred overnight Friday.

During the switch, the existing I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound ramp was closed at 10 p.m. I-30 eastbound traffic was detoured to the Arkansas 107 exit to take JFK Boulevard before being returned to I-40 eastbound.