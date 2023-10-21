FarmaKeio expands

into Conway facility

A Texas medical manufacturer is expanding into Conway with a $2.29 million investment that is projected to create 74 new jobs.

FarmaKeio Custom Compounding, based in the Dallas metro area, produces compounded pharmaceuticals for delivery nationwide. The 16,000-square-foot Conway facility, which includes warehouse space, will provide more options for service and product lines, research, testing and development of custom medications.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for FarmaKeio as we proudly inaugurate our new Custom Compounding facility in Conway," Chief Executive Officer Dan DeNeui said. "This state-of-the-art facility signifies our unwavering commitment to personalized patient care."

Custom Compounding says the Conway plant, at 1270 Don's Lane, will enhance plans to expand its market presence. The company's compounding medications deliver exact dosages, eliminate allergens and offer alternative delivery methods for patients.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart Open Call

to hear from Sanders

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to open the executive session of Walmart Inc.'s 10th annual Open Call event on Tuesday.

Walmart said Sanders will talk about the importance of U.S. manufacturing. Walmart started the Open Call sessions in 2014 to support entrepreneurs and small businesses whose products are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

Mike Rowe, who hosted the TV show "Dirty Jobs," will also be at the session to talk about his mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

Rowe created the foundation in 2008 to start a national public relations campaign for skilled labor. Since then, the foundation has granted more than $6.7 million in work ethic scholarships.

On Wednesday, representatives from more than 850 businesses will pitch their products and ideas in one-on-one meetings with Walmart and Sam's Club merchants in hopes of becoming suppliers.

The events on both days will be held at the retailer's Bentonville headquarters.

Open Call is Walmart's largest sourcing event that brings shelf-ready products to shoppers across the country, both in stores and online.

Walmart shares fell $2.01, or 1.3%, to close Friday at $158.76. The shares have traded between $134 and $165.85 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index ends

session 6.64 lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 828.42, down 6.64.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services fell 4.3%, and Simmons First National Corp. shares fell 3.3%. Bank OZK shares rose 0.6%. ArcBest Corp. shares rose 1.2%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.