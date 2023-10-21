Sections
Nursing programs, rural hospitals approved for federal funds

Lawmakers approve requests for American Rescue Plan aid by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:22 a.m.
Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, co-chairman of the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee, gives a report from the subcommittee during the council’s meeting near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The Legislative Council on Friday signed off on the state Department of Commerce's request for $25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds...

Print Headline: Funds for nurses, hospitals OK’d

