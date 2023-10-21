BASKETBALL

Suit filed against Miller

The mother of a woman killed near the University of Alabama has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against current Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller and two other men. Decarla Raietta Heard filed the suit Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division against Miller, former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis. Heard’s daughter, 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, was shot and killed early in the morning on Jan. 15. Both Miles and Davis are charged with capital murder while Miller was described as a cooperating witness. The former Alabama All-American, who was selected No. 2 in the draft, was not charged with a crime. The suit filed by Birmingham attorneys Kirby D. Farris and Malia D. Tartt contended that the men “knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm to those around them.” They’re seeking a jury trial.

Iguodala retires after 19 years

Andre Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring. Iguodala, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Arizona, played in 1,231 games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one in Denver, six with Golden State, two in Miami and the last two back with the Warriors. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and the MVP of the Finals in 2015. Over his career, Iguodala, 39, averaged 11.3 points — including a high of 19.9 with the 76ers in 2007-08 — 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2012 with the 76ers.

FOOTBALL

Seattle’s Adams fined

The NFL has f ined Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams $50,000 for comments directed toward a concussion doctor during last week’s game against Cincinnati, a person familiar with the league’s discipline told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side has announced the fine. The person said Adams also made physical conduct with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was preparing to evaluate Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo for a potential concussion. Replays showed Adams repeatedly shouting, “He good!” as the consultant and Bobo walked toward the medical tent for evaluation. However, those videos did not show any physical contact between Adams and the consultant.

Bills place RB on IL

The Buffalo Bills placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve Friday due to a neck injury that required him to spend a night in the hospital. Coach Sean McDermott had said this week that Harris was still experiencing soreness in his neck. The fifth-year player is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Harris lay motionless on the field after his head struck the shoulder of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during Buffalo’s 14-9 win last Sunday night. He was placed on an immobilizing board and flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital for testing. Harris had motion in his arms and legs, and was released from the hospital a day later.

Lions limited at RB

The Detroit Lions’ depth at running back is being put to the ultimate test this week, with the top three options on the depth chart all showing up on the injury report. Ditching a traditional practice in favor of a walkthrough to preserve the team’s banged-up roster, the Lions could only offer up an estimation of practice participation. The good news is rookie runner Jahmyr Gibbs was projected as a limited participant after missing the previous two games because of a hamstring strain. But the team’s other two running backs wouldn’t have been able to go Wednesday. With David Montgomery, that was expected, given Coach Dan Campbell said the lead back will be down for a little bit after suffering a rib cartilage injury in Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay. More surprising and concerning was Craig Reynolds also being listed as a non-participant, while dealing with both a hamstring and a toe injury. If he is unable to get cleared ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, and Gibbs isn’t ready for a full workload, the team will likely have to turn to its practice squad to help shoulder the load.

Giants release Cole Beasley

Wide receiver Cole Beasley asked for his release from the Giants’ practice squad and got his wish. Beasley, a close friend of Coach Brian Daboll’s, and the Giants are mutually parting ways after he asked for his release and the team granted it, per NFL Network. Obviously, Beasley initiated it, so he wanted out. He had resumed practicing on Oct. 11 after being on injured reserve with a quad injury. But with the skidding Giants at 1-5 entering Sunday’s game against Washington, Beasley asked out. The former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills slot receiver signed with the Giants in July.

GOLF

Hossler leads in Japan

Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship, beating wind gusts that reached 37 mph and drying conditions at the Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Hossler, looking for his first PGA Tour victory, surprised himself and the rest of the 78-player, no-cut field where only 13 broke par. Half did so in Thursday’s opening round under calmer conditions. Hossler was one stroke ahead of fellow American Justin Suh, who shot a 4-under 66, and two in front of Japanese Satoshi Kodaira, who shot 68. Four more were three back including Americans Eric Cole and Xander Schauffele. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore was at even par after two rounds. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) was at 2-over after two rounds.

SWIMMING

Aussie sets backstroke mark

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown underlined her dominance in backstroke events by setting a world record in the 50-meter back at a World Cup meet in Budapest on Friday. McKeown clocked 26.86 seconds to beat the previous mark of 26.98 set by Liu Xiang of China in 2018. That made her the first woman to hold the world records in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke events. She swept all three events at the world championships in July and won the 100 and 200 at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 50 backstroke is not an Olympic event.