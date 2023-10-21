Pine Bluff rolls to win with balanced offense

MORRILTON – Pine Bluff clinched a playoff spot for the first time in three years with a balanced performance on the road Friday night.

The Zebras defeated Morrilton 26-7 by passing the ball in the first half and running in the second.

Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said it wasn't the Zebras' best performance, but they made the plays to win.

"We was a little flat, like they was shaking off the sleep or something," Williams said. "But then we came in full gear, and so we end up taking over."

Pine Bluff quarterback Landon Holcomb completed 18 of 25 passes for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception. Wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield caught 5 passes for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns, and running back Marquez Brentley rushed 20 times for 127 yards and a score.

Crutchfield said the Zebras (7-2, 6-1 5A-Central) could have done better but did enough to earn a road win.

"That was a sluggish 26 points," Crutchfield said. "I feel like we could have did it way better than how we performed tonight, which means we got to be able to control the ball, control the clock, take full control of the ball at all times."

Morrilton (5-4, 4-3) struggled to score against the Zebra defense despite forcing four turnovers. The Devil Dogs managed six first downs.

Pine Bluff used its passing attack to take a 20-7 lead into halftime. Brentley scored the game's first touchdown with a 5-yard run on Pine Bluff's second drive. Morrilton tied the game early in the second quarter on a 19-yard pass from Maddox Berry to Champ McNabb.

Crutchfield caught two long touchdown passes from Holcomb down the left sideline to put Pine Bluff back in front.

Williams said the passing attack went according to plan.

"We knew we was going to have a big night with Courtney being one-on-one a lot," Williams said. "I think it worked out well for us."

Brentley also got behind the defense for a big gain, though he had to dive for the catch and couldn't score. It still went for 29 yards and a first down.

The Zebra reached the red zone in the final 20 seconds of the half, but Morrilton defender Andrew Rhoden intercepted a pass at the goal line.

With a lead and the defense playing well, Pine Bluff mostly abandoned the passing game in the second half to run the ball and work the clock. The Zebras succeeded in shortening the game, but a pair of fumbles and a missed field-goal attempt prevented them from adding to their score.

Williams said the Zebras ran the ball well in the first half, so they knew they could work the clock in the second half.

"We really didn't have to pass, but I definitely knew that we had to keep them honest," Williams said. "We definitely wanted to just keep the ball on the ground until we had to throw it."

Holcomb finally got Pine Bluff more points midway through the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Keontae Davis on fourth down. The Zebra defense then forced two turnovers to seal it.