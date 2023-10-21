Sections
POCAHONTAS 38, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 7

Today at 2:29 a.m.

JONESBORO -- D.J. Coffey ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns to power Pocahontas (3-5, 3-2 4A-3) to a road victory.

Coffey scores on runs in the first and second quarters for the Redskins, who opened up a 30-0 halftime lead. Pocahontas also returned a blocked punt for a score as well in the first half. Brayden Tillie added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the Redskins.

Westside (1-7, 1-4), which won its first game of the season a week ago by beating Harrisburg 21-18, avoided the shutout when Jared Gardner scored on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter.

