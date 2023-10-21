Police in Maryland seek suspect in judge’s killing





HAGERSTOWN, Md. -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Maryland judge who had awarded custody of the suspect's children to his wife on the day of the killing, authorities said Friday.

The judge was shot in his driveway Thursday evening while his wife and son were home and just hours after he ruled against the suspect in a divorce case, authorities said.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said authorities are "actively working" to apprehend 49-year-old Pedro Argote for the "targeted attack" on Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, 52, was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 8 p.m. Thursday outside his home in Hagerstown, authorities said. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Wilkinson issued a judgment Thursday, officially granting the divorce and awarding sole custody of the couple's four children -- ages 12, 11, 5 and 3 -- to their mother, court records show. He ordered Argote to have no contact with the children and pay $1,120 a month in child support. Argote was not present at the hearing.

In his initial court filing, Argote accused his wife of neglecting her homeschooling responsibilities and failing to properly supervise the children. She filed a countercomplaint, accusing Argote of "cruel treatment" and saying she couldn't support herself financially.

Days later, his wife requested a protective order, saying Argote was harassing her via text, controlling her every move, threatening to abuse their daughter and making false accusations against her.

"I don't get out of the house without his knowledge," she wrote in court documents. "I know he has his weapon on him at all times."

A judge granted a temporary protective order -- which included a directive for Argote to surrender his firearms -- but it was dismissed weeks later at the wife's request, court records show.

Argote repeatedly proposed that they continue living in the same house while they sorted out their digital advertising business and became more financially stable.

Wilkinson wrote in a March 2023 opinion that Argote's proposal was "frankly, a non-starter."

"The testimony leaves this court with the uneasy sense that Father engages in absolute control over Mother, their finances, and their lives," Wilkinson wrote. "This is not in the best interests of the children."

Argote was ordered to move out of his family's home the same day.

Argote didn't have a criminal record in Washington County, but officers had "responded to the residence for verbal domestic assaults two times within the last few years," Albert said.

The attorney representing Argote's children had words of praise for the late jurist.

"Judge Wilkinson was an amazing man, father, husband and judge and I am blessed to have known and worked with him," attorney Ashley Wilburn wrote in an email. "He is a hero."

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, The Herald-Mail reported.

"It's an honor and it's humbling, and I'm happy to serve," he said.

Wilkinson thanked retired Judge Frederick C. Wright III for guiding his career. Wilkinson's military family had moved around, but when Wright hired his mother as a law clerk in 1983, Hagerstown became his home. Wilkinson later clerked for Wright.

"He was quite an outstanding young man," Wright said. "I had the privilege of being his mentor."

Information for this article was contributed by Alanna Durkin Richer and Jennifer Farrar of The Associated Press.





Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Tucker, right, swears in Andrew F. Wilkinson as a circuit court judge on Jan. 10, 2020, as Wilkinson's wife, Stephanie, watches. Wilkinson was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Wilkinson was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said. ( Julie E. Greene/The Herald-Mail via AP)





