Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterback

MISS. STATE We’ll consider 38-game starter Will Rogers (105-171-4, 1,275 yards, 10 TDs, 61.4%) available for these ratings, though he’s questionable. Rogers has thrown for 11,964 yards, a school-record 92 TDs and an SEC-record 1,264 completions. Vandy transfer Mike Wright (8-11-0, 61 yards, 1 TD, 72.7%) is the superior runner and athlete with 138 rush yards, 6.9 ypc and 3 TDs in a vastly different RPO style attack.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (124-188-6, 1,450 yards, 14 TDs, 66%) is showing signs of improvement after ball security issues early on in the new system. Jefferson has been sacked 27 times and he took many hits at Alabama last week. The 6-3, 247-pounder ranks 40th nationally with a 148.95 passer efficiency. His rushing numbers (96-192, 1 TD, 1.7 ypc) are down. Jacolby Criswell (2-2-0, 28, 1 TD) is the top backup.

Advantage Arkansas

Running back

MISS. STATE Top Bulldog Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks (80-458, 4 TDs, 5.7 ypc) is questionable with an ankle/foot injury. The 5-10, 210-pound senior has 17 receptions for 136 yards as the team’s second-leading pass catcher with a reception in all 42 career games. Jeffery Pittman (16-61, 3.8 ypc), a 5-11 junior, is listed as the top backup, but 5-7 true freshman Seth Davis (22-128, 1 TD, 5.8 ypc) has more touches and production.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks will be without ace Raheim Sanders (34-91, 2 TD, 2.7 ypc), who is having a tough season with a knee issue. Therefore, junior AJ Green (28-239, 2, 6.3) and sophomore Rashod Dubinion (65-213, 1, 3.3) are expected to split the lion’s share of the reps. Dubinion slipped and fell on a critical down last week. Dominique Johnson (17-45, 2.6) and Isaiah Augustave (6-21, 3.5) add depth.

Advantage None

Receivers/tight end

MISS. STATE Senior Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin (29-474, 3 TDs, 16.3 ypc) could be a matchup issue from the slot. The starting wideouts are 6-4 Justin Robinson (12-144, 0, 12.0) and 5-11 Zavion Thomas (10-131, 0, 13.1) in the new Kevin Barbay schemes. True freshman Creed Whittemore (10-95, 2) has been dangerous on sweeps (3-61, 1) in the run game. Jaden Walley (5-49, 1) showed big promise in the Air Raid.

ARKANSAS Andrew Armstrong (39-485, 4, 12.4) has at least 3 catches each game and showed toughness last week. The quick screen game might be key for unleashing more of Isaac TeSlaa (19-206, 1) and Isaiah Sategna (6-40, 1) as evidenced at Alabama. TE Ty Washington (8-114, 2) has emerged as a top weapon. Jaedon Wilson (8-136, 1) and Tyrone Broden (7-69, 1) must show more consistency to earn targets.

Advantage Mississippi State

Line

MISS. STATE All five of the Bulldogs’ starters are grad students or seniors and the veteran group averages 6-4, 314 pounds and has made 140 career starts. The group is anchored by RT Kameron Jones, a 37-game starter and 6-3, 305-pound center Cole Smith, a 34-game starter. LT Kwatrivous Johnson (6-7, 330) has made 21 career starts, while RG Steven Losoya III has made 29 and LG Nick Jones 19.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks had a marginally better game at Alabama with 100 rushing yards en route to a modest 250 total yards and four sacks allowed. The starting five of LT Andrew Chamblee. LG Brady Latham, C Beaux Limmer, RG Josh Braun and RT Patrick Kutas appears to be gaining some momentum. Having a fully healthy LT Devon Manuel and RG Ty’Kieast Crawford would be a lift.

Advantage Mississippi State

Defense

Line

MISS. STATE The Bulldogs base out of a 3-3 front, with veteran 305-pounders in Nathan Pickering (25 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries) and Jaden Crumedy (15, 2.5, 2, 1 PBU, 1 hurry) serving as leaders at the NG and DT positions, respectively. The top DE is Deonte Anderson (15, 1 TFL, 3 PBU). De’Monte Russell (15, 1 TFL, 1 hurry), Jordan Davis (6, 1 hurry) and Eric Taylor (6, 1 hurry) are top backups.

ARKANSAS End Landon Jackson (30, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 hurry) is coming off a 3.5 sack game. Cam Ball (17) might re-join DTs Taurean Carter (14, 2, 1, 1), Eric Gregory (12, 1.5 TFL, 5 hurries), Keivie Rose (9, 3, 2.5) and Anthony Booker (7, 1.5 TFL) this week. Trajan Jeffcoat (11, 7, 2.5), John Morgan (5, 2 sacks), Jashaud Stewart (5, 1.5 TFL), Zach Williams (4) and Nico Davillier (4, 1.5 TFL) give good depth.

Advantage Arkansas

Linebackers

MISS. STATE One of the SEC’s top LB groups again, the Bulldogs are led by senior MLB Nathaniel Watson (57, 6.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 4 hurries, 2 FR, 2 PBU, 1 INT), who packs the stat sheet. WLB Jett Johnson (66, 6.5, 4, 2 INT, 2 hurries) is the SEC leader with 11 tackles per game. RS freshman Donterry Russell (12, 1.5 sacks, 1 hurry) is the top SLB. DeShawn Page (22, 1 FF) and J.P. Purvis (12) are quality reserves.

ARKANSAS The Hogs hope to get Chris Paul (37, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU) back to pair with Jaheim Thomas (69, 6.5, 3.5, 2 PBU, 4 hurries), one of the SEC’s top portal additions. A healthier Antonio Grier (17, 1 INT, 1 FR) is showing the skills he flashed at South Florida. Sophomore Jordan Crook (14, 1 hurry) and freshman Brad Spence (14, 1, INT, 1 FR) give the Hogs more depth than they’ve had in years.

Advantage Mississippi State

Secondary

MISS. STATE Corners Decamerion Richardson (38, 1 PBU) and DeCarlos Nicholson (21, 2 TFL, 2 PBU) are active tacklers. Top safeties are Shawn Preston Jr. (33, 3.5 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF), Marcus Banks (29, 1, 3 PBU) and Corey Ellington (25, 1, 1 PBU). S Isaac Smith (10) and CBs Brice Pollock (9) and Esias Furdge (7, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU) have gotten the most action and production off the bench.

ARKANSAS Safeties Jayden Johnson (37, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF) and Al Walcott (32, 1 PBU), NB Hudson Clark (28, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR) and CB/NB Lorando Johnson (16, 1, 2 PBU, 1 INT) have been most consistent. CB rotation also includes Dwight McGlothern (9, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 2 PBU), who is questionable, Jaylon Braxton (11, 5 PBU), Jaheim Singletary (14, 4 PBU) and Kee’yon Stewart (6).

Advantage Arkansas

Special teams

MISS. STATE Freshman PK Kyle Ferrie (8 of 10 FGA, 20 of 20 PAT) is a native of Searcy. KOR specialist Lideatrick Griffin (26.7 average) is one of the nation’s most dangerous open-field threats. PR Zavion Thomas averages 11.5 yards per return. Punter Keelan Crimmins would rank 52nd in the FBS with a 42.4-yard average if he qualified. Nick Barr-Mira has 17 touchbacks on 20 kickoffs (85%).

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks’ strides in Year 4 under coordinator Scott Fountain are apparent. Cam Little (11 of 12 FGA, 22 of 22 PAT) has 10 consecutive makes, 4 from 50-plus. Little also has 34 touchbacks on 38 kickoffs. P Max Fletcher ranks fourth in the FBS (48.5) after a huge game at Alabama. Isaiah Sategna, who averages 22.8 yards (KOR) and 16.4 yards (PR), including an 88-yard TD, has been quiet for a few weeks.

Advantage Arkansas

Intangibles

MISS. STATE What will the open date mean for the Bulldogs? Fresher players and potentially some tweaks to schemes could mean the Razorbacks will have to make adjustments early in the game. This game is the battle to lift out of the SEC West cellar, so there is pressure on first-year Coach Zach Arnett and staff. The injury status of QB Will Rogers and RB Woody Marks is obviously critical. Bulldogs have won 3 of past 4 here.

ARKANSAS The Hogs are home for the first time in 5 weeks, but what will the crowd look like for an 11 a.m. kickoff after a 5-game losing skid? Arkansas has put up a strong fight against a brutal schedule and has better comparative scores than MSU against common opponents LSU and Alabama. There is clearly some internal pressures as a must-win game, so can the Razorbacks play more loosely than they did vs. BYU?

Advantage Arkansas