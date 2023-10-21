PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville wins 17th straight against Rogers

ROGERS -- Bentonville rallied behind its sophomore quarterback and the Tigers' defense came up with two interceptions in the fourth quarter to put...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville wins 17th straight against Rogersby Graham Thomas | Today at 2:56 a.m.
Bentonville’s Ben Pearson (right) takes down Jacob Jenkins of Rogers during Friday night’s 7A-West Conference game at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers. The Tigers defeated the Mounties 28-21. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)
Print Headline: Backup QB helps propel Tigers
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT