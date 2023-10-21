PREP FOOTBALL: Birkes adds three more touchdown catches to the five he had last week for Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Senior receiver Jace Birkes is on a roll for Lincoln.

Birkes scored on Lincoln's first play and finished with three touchdown catches as the Wolves outlasted Gentry 53-34 on Friday night in 4A-1 Conference action at Wolf Pack Stadium.

Lincoln's scoring spree started on the first play from scrimmage when quarterback Drew Moore passed to running back Kale Jones, who then connected with Birkes on an 82-yard pass play. Lincoln scored quickly again when Moore fired through traffic to Birkes, who made a diving catch in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown and a 12-0 lead after a second missed extra point.

Gentry got to within 25-18 on a 46-yard touchdown catch by Addison Taylor. But the momentum swung back in Lincoln's favor when Birkes caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Moore and Lincoln scored again on a touchdown grab by Caden Brewer following a fumble recovery. Birkes caught the ball just over the head of a Gentry defender and stumbled before regaining his balance and sprinting into the end zone for his third score of the game.

"When you get to throw the ball around like that, it just makes the game a whole lot more fun," said Birkes, who caught five of the seven touchdown passes Moore threw last week in a 63-34 victory over Huntsville. "To score on three different levels, proves how good of an offense we have."

Jones added touchdown runs of 22, 86, 30, and 63 yards for the Wolves (6-2, 3-2), who now hold the edge over Gentry (5-3, 3-2) for a tie-breaker in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

"It's a really big win for our program," Lincoln Coach Reed Mendoza said. "There's not been a lot of times where Lincoln has been 6-2. We're proud of that, but we've got a lot more to accomplish and we're not going to be satisfied. But at the same time, we also have to appreciate good victories."

Gentry had hoped to bounce back at Lincoln on Friday following a 42-20 loss to Ozark. But the Pioneers fell behind at the outset and could not catch up to the Wolves after the surprise first play. Jones threw over the head of a stumbling Gentry defender and Birkes had no problem continuing the play after making a catch. Lincoln stretched its lead to 25-6 in the first half before Gentry scored its second touchdown on a 16-yard throw from Talan Williams to Owen Foreman.