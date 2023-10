PULASKI ACADEMY 42, GREENBRIER 31

GREENBRIER -- Brandon Cobb completed 32 of 49 passes for 366 yards and 4 touchdowns as Pulaski Academy (7-1, 5-1 6A-West) defeated Greenbrier (4-4, 3-3).

Andrew Fiser caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Walden Culpepper and William Svoboda each had two touchdown receptions.

Miles Ward had 11 tackles and two sacks on defense.