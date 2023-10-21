State college capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

JOHN MELVIN (LA.) AT LYON

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS John Melvin 2-4; Lyon 2-4

COACHES Don A. Lee (2-4 in first season at John Melvin); Chris Douglas (5-26 in fourth season at Lyon)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK John Melvin was knocked off by Centenary (La.) 23-6 while Lyon College was on its bye after being beaten 41-15 by Alfred (N.Y.) State despite trailing 17-15 at halftime on Oct. 7.

NOTEWORTHY This is the first season of football for John Melvin, which is located in Crowley, La. The Millers are in the middle of the accreditation process, but once that is completed, they'll play in the NAIA's Red River Conference. ... Lyon is coming off a bye week, but it will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak, both of which occurred on the road. ... Two of John Melvin's losses have come against the same team -- Centenary (La.). It lost 57-0 to the Gents on Sept. 16 but was more competitive last week in a 17-point defeat. ... Next week, the Scots will head back to New York to face Hilbert College for an 11 a.m. game. Lyon will travel to Iowa on Nov. 4 to face Luther College before winding the season up at home on Nov. 11 against Centenary.

RHODES (TENN.) AT HENDRIX

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Rhodes 5-2, 3-2 Southern Athletic Association; Hendrix 2-4, 2-2

COACHES Rich Duncan (13-14 in third season at Rhodes); Buck Buchanan (52-49 in 11th season at Hendrix)

SERIES Hendrix leads 5-4

LAST MEETING A second-quarter touchdown was all Hendrix needed to win 6-0 on Nov. 5, 2022, in Little Rock.

LAST WEEK Rhodes rolled past Sewanee (Tenn.) 30-10 while Hendrix was beaten 16-15 to Birmingham (Ala.) Southern.

NOTEWORTHY These teams are playing at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium for the second year in a row. ... Rhodes has won three consecutive games since losing 63-14 to Trinity (Texas) on Sept. 23. The Lynx have averaged 32.6 points during their three-game winning streak. ... One-point losses in back-to-back weeks have caused the Warriors to dip below .500. In fact, three of Hendrix's four losses have been by one point. ... Quarterback Evan Reeder has thrown for 923 yards and nine touchdowns, and Houston Wilhelm has passed for 655 yards and six touchdowns for Rhodes. ... Kanyn Utley has 487 yards receiving for Hendrix, tops on the team. It was his 21-yard touchdown catch in last year's game that allowed the Warriors to win.

NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST AT LANGSTON (OKLA.)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE W.E. Anderson Stadium, Langston, Okla.

INTERNET langstonsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 1-6, 1-5 Sooner Athletic Conference; Langston 4-2, 3-1

COACHES Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall); Quinton Morgan (57-20 in ninth season at Langston)

SERIES Langston leads 2-0

LAST MEETING Langston rushed for 279 yards in a 45-8 win on Sept. 24, 2022, in Little Rock.

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist trailed 45-0 at halftime in losing to Ottawa (Ariz.) 83-0 while Langston blasted North American (Texas) 40-0.

NOTEWORTHY Langston lost its first two games of the year but has since won four in a row, all by 24 points or more. ... Arkansas Baptist was outgained 608-141 in its setback a week ago to Ottawa (Ariz.). The Buffaloes had just 24 yards passing and threw three interceptions. They also lost two fumbles. ... Torrence Bardel was 17 of 28 for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns in Langston's last game. The Lions also had seven different players rush for double-digit yardage, led by Bardel's 46 yards. ... Arkansas Baptist's Germany Powell had 10 total tackles last week. His teammate, Anthony Island, was also productive with three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Those stops resulted in 10 yards in losses, including one for a seven-yard sack.