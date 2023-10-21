State sports brief

VOLLEYBALL

No. 10 Arkansas downs No. 12 Tennessee No. 10 Arkansas dropped the opening set, but bounced back to claim a 3-1 win (25-27, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20) win over No. 12 Tennessee in SEC volleyball on Friday night at Knoxville, Tenn.

The victory was Arkansas’ first in Knoxville in nine seasons, the last coming on Nov. 26, 2014.

The Razorbacks are now 18-2 on the season, the best-ever 20-game stretch in program history. Arkansas is 8-0 in conference play, and 2-2 against ranked opponents this season, with the only losses to No. 1 Wisconsin.

Outside hitter Taylor Head registered a match-high 24 kills to go with 21 digs for Arkansas (18-2, 8-0).

Maggie Cartwright added 13 kills, while teammates Jill Gillen and Sania Petties chipped in 12 and 11, respectively. Setter Hannah Hogue also contributed a double-double with 49 assists, a team-best 28 digs and two aces. Zoi Evans also added six blocks (one solo), while Petties and Cartwright had four blocks each.