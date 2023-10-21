State unemployment ticks up to 2.9%

Arkansas officials on Friday reported a slight uptick in statewide unemployment to 2.9% in September -- the seventh consecutive month of a joblessness rate at 3% or below. The state labor force continued to gain momentum and it, along with the number of employed Arkansans, are at record levels.

Arkansas is one of about 20 states with unemployment below 3% in September. The U.S. rate is nearly a full point above Arkansas at 3.8%.

"It has been quite a good run," Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald said Friday, referring to the below 3% streak.

From August to September, Arkansas' civilian labor force increased by 2,798, and the number of unemployed rose 2,561, as more Arkansans are actively seeking work. That pushed the labor force participation rate up one-tenth of a percentage point to 57.8% and has increased three-tenths of a point from a year ago.

The labor force has added more potential workers over the past couple of months -- providing relief for employers who have had difficulties filling jobs since the pandemic recovery began. "We've got a strong labor market, and it's good to see more people returning to work," McDonald added.

Slight changes in unemployment are not threatening, according to Michael Pakko, chief state economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute. Since the end of 2022, Pakko noted, the U.S. rate has ticked up while remaining stable in Arkansas. "The reality is we're below 3% and a change of a tenth of a percent here or there doesn't really matter," he added. "It's been a pretty strong performance overall."

The state recorded the second straight month of increases in unemployed Arkansans, with Friday's report showing 39,900 unemployed, up from 37,339 in August.

"The second straight month of an increase in the number of unemployed is driving the change," Pakko said of the unemployment rate uptick. "I'm not worried as long as the number of unemployed is below 40,000 and the rate is below 3%. That's still extraordinarily tight labor conditions."

Kendall Ross, executive director of the center for economic development at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, agrees the overall job outlook remains positive. "We expected this to tick back up over the next few months but there really isn't anything earth-shattering here," he said.

Yet leisure and hospitality, along with manufacturing, each lost several thousand jobs in September. Leisure and hospitality jobs declined by 4,400 and manufacturing shed 2,200 jobs.

All the manufacturing jobs were lost in durable goods, which generally are higher-priced consumer items such as refrigerators and washers and dryers. The sector could be suffering from the combination punch of larger economic issues such as higher interest rates and higher consumer prices with inflation dampening spending and, in turn, trickling down to manufacturing production.

"That could be a sign of higher interest rates taking a bite out of consumer spending," Pakko said. "Durable-goods manufacturing has been one of our stronger performers so it's disappointing to see it fall a little bit."

The sector bears monitoring, said Ross, who also noted national economic challenges could be creeping into Arkansas. "We could be seeing a little bit of that now in the state," he added. "Everyone is concerned about inflation, everyone is concerned about what the Fed is going to do with rates, and those concerns could be beginning to trickle down to us in Arkansas. We need to watch that closely."

Leisure and hospitality, which has been growing for more than a year, slipped unexpectedly. "That's been a really strong sector in Arkansas," Ross said. "That's something to really keep an eye on as well. You would expect that to slow when we get deep in the winter months, but not right now."

Seasonal employment gains, driving by teachers and educators returning to work, fueled the addition of 13,000 government jobs and 3,500 jobs in private education and health services in September.

Nationwide, unemployment rates were higher in September in 16 states and stable in 34 states and the District of Columbia. Maryland produced the lowest rate in the nation at 1.6% and Nevada had the highest at 5.4%.