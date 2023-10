STRONG 18, SPRING HILL 14

HOPE – Danquez Crayton ran a fumble back 48 yards for a touchdown for the go-ahead score for Strong (7-0, 5-0 2A-South), which remained unbeaten.

Spring Hill (6-3, 3-2) led 14-6 in the fourth quarter before Strong's Germyren McHenry's 52-yard score cut the lead to two. Crayton's touchdown later put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.

Kaiden McHenry-Jones had a 72-yard punt return for a score for Strong.