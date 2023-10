Zan Berube (center) plays Anne Boleyn in the Boleyn Company/North American Tour of “Six.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/photos by Joan Marcus)



In creating the Tony Award-winning musical "Six," Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss have turned a sextet of 16th-century English queens into pop princesses,... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: ‘Six’ queens take turn at spotlight, look to today’s pop stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content