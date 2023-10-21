Two quick scores turn tide for Mills





In a matter of seconds Friday night, Joe T. Robinson's chances for victory over Mills disappeared.

Trailing 21-16 early in the fourth quarter, Mills' Chauncey Haynes grabbed a 56-yard touchdown pass from substitute quarterback Akyell Madison -- subbing a quarterback for Achilles Ringo, who was unavailable -- to regain the lead. Haynes leaped for a catch along the sideline, made a couple of moves and then broke a pair of tackles for the score.

A little more than a minute later, the Comets' Ryan White got a good bounce on a fumble and raced 50-yards for another touchdown as Mills (7-1, 5-1) held on for a 30-21 victory.

I knew this was going to be a good game, but we just needed a big-time play,'' Mills Coach Cortez Lee said. "We needed guys to step up. That fumble recovery for a touchdown was huge."

"He [Haynes] made an incredible catch and that move was even more. I'm proud of the young man. He's making big strides in our program. He helped us get over the top."

The victory leaves three teams in a three-way for first place in the 5A-Central with two weeks left in the regular season. Robinson (7-2, 5-1) plays Pine Bluff (7-2, 6-1) in two weeks.

"We're all kind of bottled up right now, but you know how that goes,'' Lee said. "That is why you have to play each week with the incentive of trying to be the best. Just proud of the effort tonight, never-say-die attitude."

White's fumble return was the second defensive score of the game. On Robinson's eighth play, Haynes jumped a short route in the flat, made an interception and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. The Comets missed the extra point after an unsportsmanlike penalty turned the 20-yard kick into a 35-yard attempt.

Robinson answered with a 65-yard drive that ended with a 16-yard score by Nick Abrams. John Tait's PAT made it 7-6.

Mills regained the lead with Rodney Jackson scoring on a 4-yard run. Ricardo Gaytan's extra point made it 13-6.

Robinson answered with an 18-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Knowlton was the TD. Tait's extra point made it 14-13.

With 25 seconds left in the half, Mills Gaytan kicked a 33-yard field goal for a 16-14 lead.

After stopping the Comets' first second-half drive at the Robinson 29, it took the Senators three plays to regain the lead. Knowlton ran in from 34 yards.

The Senators had taken control of the game until Haynes' big touchdown play and the fumble return.

Mills was playing short-handed after 12 players were suspended after an incident following the Comets' overtime victory over Pine Bluff two weeks ago. They had an open date last week, so the suspensions were pushed back to Friday night'sgame.





Nick Abrams (middle) of Joe T. Robinson looks for running room Friday during the Senators’ 30-21 loss to the Mills Comets. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











