UAPB hosts Alcorn for homecoming

Schools sometimes like to schedule an easy opponent for homecoming, but that is not the case this year for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions are set to host Alcorn State at 2 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) coach Alonzo Hampton said Alcorn will be the best team UAPB has played so far this season.

"Offensively, they throw the football well," Hampton said. "We know the running back [Jarveon Howard] is tremendous. They want to give it to him 40 times a game. He's that good. Their O-line is big, and let's be honest, everybody's talking about Jackson State and FAMU. Before Deion [Sanders] came to this league, Alcorn was the toast, right? Coach [Fred] McNair has done a really good job."

Alcorn (3-3, 2-1) is currently last in the conference in rushing offense but brings one of the SWAC's best passing attacks into this game. Redshirt senior quarterback Aaron Allen is in his second year with the Braves after transferring from Louisiana Tech. He is the only SWAC quarterback averaging over 300 passing yards per conference game. He has thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Alcorn coach Fred McNair said Allen has improved a lot since last season.

"I think his progression has been very good for us to help us out a lot in a lot of games, because people gonna continue to stack the box on us and make sure we don't run the football on them, so we have to be able to throw the ball around," McNair said. "If teams continue to do that, I'm so glad that he's able to sling it around the yard and find different receivers."

UAPB's quarterback situation remains much less straightforward. Hampton named Jalen Macon the permanent starter ahead of the Southern game three weeks ago, but Macon was benched at halftime last week at Mississippi Valley State. So far this season, Macon has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Chancellor Edwards made his season debut in the second half last week, completing 9 of 11 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mekhi Hagens has also played this season, completing 48 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two picks.

Hampton said whichever quarterback practiced the best during the week will start against Alcorn.

"In this league, if you don't have a quarterback, you're not going to have a chance to win the game," Hampton said. "Obviously, we got a revolving door right now, and so that's kind of where we at. ... We just need those guys, they're young, but they gotta mature a little faster. They gotta take the game more serious. They gotta lead the football team, and they gotta make the calls, make the checks when something breaks down."

UAPB enters this game as the only team in the west division without a SWAC win. Including this game, three of UAPB's next four games will be in Pine Bluff.

Alcorn is tied with Southern for second, half a game behind 3-1 Prairie View A&M.