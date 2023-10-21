WALNUT RIDGE 32, OSCEOLA 22

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walnut Ridge (6-2, 3-0 3A-3) beat Osceola (2-6, 2-1) with a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion in each quarter.

Osceola scored first, when Tyler Bell scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, which Walnut Ridge answered with a 24-yard run into the end zone. In the second quarter, Robbie Tate rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

The third began with Tyler Bell's 16-yard pass to Aiden Haymon for an Osceola touchdown, followed by a long run for Walnut Ridge by Enrique Perez and another Tate touchdown. Bell then passed to A.J. Brown to score for Osceola again. Perez opened the fourth quarter with a 68-yard touchdown.