Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WALNUT RIDGE 32, OSCEOLA 22

Today at 2:26 a.m.

WALNUT RIDGE 32, OSCEOLA 22

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walnut Ridge (6-2, 3-0 3A-3) beat Osceola (2-6, 2-1) with a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion in each quarter.

Osceola scored first, when Tyler Bell scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown, which Walnut Ridge answered with a 24-yard run into the end zone. In the second quarter, Robbie Tate rushed for a 5-yard touchdown.

The third began with Tyler Bell's 16-yard pass to Aiden Haymon for an Osceola touchdown, followed by a long run for Walnut Ridge by Enrique Perez and another Tate touchdown. Bell then passed to A.J. Brown to score for Osceola again. Perez opened the fourth quarter with a 68-yard touchdown.

Print Headline: WALNUT RIDGE 32, OSCEOLA 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT