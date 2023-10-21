WARREN 42, MONTICELLO 21

WARREN -- Warren (8-0, 6-0 4A-8) rolled over past Monticello (5-3, 4-2).

Jordyn Ingram scored from two yards out in the first quarter for Warren.

Daniel Pace returned a punt 26 yards for a touchdown for Monticello in the second quarter. Warren responded, as Neeyo Harding threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Green.

Harding also threw a scoring pass to Trammond Miller before halftime.

Monticello and Warren both scored in the third quarter, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last by Ingram, helped the Lumberjacks pull away.