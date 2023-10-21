FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman pushed all his chips onto the table on Monday as his team began preparations for today's 11 a.m. homecoming game against Mississippi State.

"We've got to win," Pittman said raising his hands into the air. "We have to win. Have to win Saturday."

Have to win? Must win?

These are essentially the same things. Pittman's Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) have lost their last five games, four of them by a touchdown or less, three of them against teams ranked Nos. 12, 16 and 11, the last four away from home.

In Pittman's eyes, the way the Razorbacks can capitalize on the near misses against recent College Football Playoff champions Alabama and LSU and show they're still in the fight is to win in their first game on campus in 35 days.

Pittman has passed that on to the players.

"I feel like we know the task that we have at hand and we've got to win," redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna said. "Everybody knows that."

Said punter Max Fletcher, "I think we know that this is a must-win game and having those fans there is really going to help us. ... We start here and then we're going to finish strong."

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is also desperate for a win. The Bulldogs are coming off a welcomed open date, their first for Coach Zach Arnett, the defensive guru who took the reins from the legendary Mike Leach, who died suddenly last Dec. 12.

"Hopefully everyone is feeling refreshed, recovered and excited to compete," Arnett said. "We're playing a heck of an opponent this weekend.

"They want to compete and win just as much as us. They are hungry to get out there to compete and win. We have to make sure we're just as hungry to compete and win."

The winner will take one step out of a winless SEC West cellar that also includes Auburn.

The Razorbacks have the motivation of snapping their longest losing streak since the final nine games of the Chad Morris era and for taking a critical step toward bowl eligibility.

"You get your fans behind you, and we've got something to fight for," said Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson, the reigning Bednarik Award defensive player of the week for his 3.5-sack game at Alabama. "We've lost five in a row now, and we don't want to make it six. We want to come out there and play to the best of our abilities and get the win for the people that are in that stadium."

Senior defensive tackle Eric Gregory said the mindset the Razorbacks took to battle on the road in recent weeks will be only more positive in front of the home fans.

"Us, the players and coaches, we hate losing, so to get back in our stadium and around our fans and getting the atmosphere there, it's going to be great for us," Gregory said.

Pittman has made it clear how welcome the green, green grass of home will be for his club after the harrowing road stretch.

"We drove by the grass," Pittman said after crossing the Razorback Stadium surface for his Monday presser. "Man, it's as green as can be. Best it's ever looked. We haven't been here in 30-something days. It's good to get back home. We're looking forward to it and hope the crowd will come out and help us get a win."

Some of the teams' top skill players are either out or questionable.

Arkansas tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is out with knee management. Ace cornerback Dwight McGlothern is questionable after missing a couple of weeks in concussion protocols.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and tailback Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks were hurt in the Bulldogs' 41-28 win over Western Michigan on Oct. 7 and Arnett has not clarified the status for either of the two stars. By doing that, he forced the Razorbacks to prepare for Rogers' more drop-back passing style and the dual-threat capabilities of Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Mike Wright.

Arnett said his team is also holding onto the rope, like the Razorbacks, despite not having success in conference play this season.

"If you're a competitor, you're gonna control what you can control," he said. "You're gonna put in the work and preparation to be successful. And then there's still no guarantee of success.

"That's why people are so passionate about it. You have to put yourself out there a little bit. To invest that much into something without a guarantee of success."

While Mississippi State's offensive statistics are fractionally better than those for Arkansas, the Razorbacks' performance analytics are more impressive based on much-closer losses against common opponents Alabama and LSU, who both handed the Bulldogs losses by three-plus touchdowns in Starkville, Miss.

"You look at their record over the last five weeks and four of the five ball games are one-score games and if the ball bounces the other way here or there and one or two plays are different, they could have a completely different record," Arnett said of the Razorbacks. "I cannot say enough about the job they've done."

Pittman used a similar "must win" coaching strategy two years ago when facing Mississippi State. At the time, the Razorbacks were 5-3 and coming off an open date with bowl eligibility on their minds and difficult games against LSU, Alabama and Missouri to follow. Arkansas delivered a 31-28 win that night and wound up beating LSU, Missouri and Penn State to close out a 9-4 season.

Collecting another winning regular season record requires the Razorbacks to win today.

Pittman was asked about his strategy of publicly saying his team had to win.

"I say a lot of stuff that ain't very smart," Pittman said, before expounding.

"I think we're a little bit better team when we're real. The kids need to understand that and like anything, I'm sure they watch my press conference and things of that nature. A lot of times we say things to you that we want to get back to the kids without us saying it, to be perfectly honest with you."

Pittman thinks his team is in position to play loose even with the "must-win" pressure they've applied.

"I think a lot of winning is believing that you can," he said. "Obviously our kids believe in each other. I believe they believe in their coaches. Yeah, I think there is a fine line to the urgency of what needs to get done to keep some of your goals of the season alive versus panic.

"I don't think anybody in the building has panicked, nor our team. I think our coaches have done an outstanding job with these kids and the kids have done an outstanding job as well. ... There is a big difference between panic and urgency, and I think we're just an urgent team that's hungry to win."