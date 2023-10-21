White Hall falls to Vilonia on the road

VILONIA -- The Vilonia Eagles came out on top Friday in a thriller at home against the White Hall Bulldogs on senior night, 42-35.

The two running backs from each team -- Vilonia's Cadien Gipson and White Hall's Jayden Smith battled it out and played spectacularly for their teams. The Bulldogs came in on a three-game losing streak and a win would have been big. This game was an instant classic that had huge plays with lots of touchdowns.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN...

Late in the game, Vilonia (3-6, 2-4 in 5A Central) scored the final touchdown to take the lead with 6:55 to go. They were down 35-34 and had blown a two-possession lead up to that point. White Hall (3-5, 2-4 in 5A Central) was getting whatever they wanted in the run game and seemed to be scoring with ease, while it seemed like Vilonia really had to work hard for every touchdown with long drives. The crowd also erupted during the score, and played a big factor in the last possession for White Hall. After this score White Hall turned the ball over on downs and Vilonia ran the clock out.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO...

Jayden Smith and Cadien Gipson. Smith had 21 rushes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a touchdown reception for 27 yards totaling three for the game. His running was slick; on each touchdown Smith broke at least three tackles, using cutbacks, spin moves and stiff arms. Cadien Gipson did it through the air and ground for Vilonia. He had 14 rushes for 95 yards as well as six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. His effort on the end of plays to fight for extra yards was huge along with Kainon Shaw. Vilonia quarterback Carter Massey went 23 for 31 for about 250 yards and a touchdown making some nice throws. Landen Jackson had two interceptions for Vilonia in his first start of the season, one of them being a 91-yard pick 6.

NEXT UP...

White Hall will face the Robinson Senators at home at 7 p.m this Friday. Vilonia will face the Maumelle Hornets on the road at the same time.