‘Whitfield Lovell: Passages’ explores variety of subjects





Tenderly rendered portraits drawn from vintage photographs, a reconstructed room, found objects, a multisensory installation and soil piled into a mound are just some of the works that make up "Whitfield Lovell: Passages," the exhibit that will open Friday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock.

Lovell tackles subjects like Black history, identity, the quest for equality, memory and the power of everyday items in the expansive display, which will be shown in the museum's Harriet and Warren Stephens Family Gallery and brings together two of his previous installations, 2013's "Deep River" and 2001's "Visitation: The Richmond Project."

"The importance of home, family, ancestry feeds my work entirely," Lovell says in the exhibit's press materials. "African Americans were generally not aware of who their ancestors were, since slaves were sold from plantation to plantation and families were split up. Any time I pick up one of these old vintage photographs, I have the feeling that this could be one of my ancestors."

Brian Lang, the museum's chief curator and Windgate Foundation Curator of Contemporary Craft, said he hopes "people will walk away being moved by the work in the exhibition. Perhaps they will be a little bit more understanding and tolerant of each other."

"The Red XIII" and "Visitation-parlor" by Whitfield Lovell go on display Oct. 27 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

■ ■ ■

Lovell was born in New York in 1959 and began studying art seriously when he was 13. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Cooper Union School of Art and in 2007 was awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, the so-called "genius grant."

Inspired by his father, Allister Lovell, who was a self-taught photographer, and a collection of photographs given to him by his grandmother, Mary Jane Glover, Lovell uses photography of unidentified Black men and women dating from the Emancipation Proclamation through the Civil Rights movement to create figurative drawings in charcoal and Conté sticks on paper or salvaged boards that are often paired with found objects.

In her essay "Whitefield Lovell: Memory as Method," which is included in the exhibit's accompanying book, Cheryl Finley writes: "These works of uncommon beauty and compassion offer the untold stories of everyday people -- of survival, joy, cunning, terror, desire, deceit, pride, loss, love and longing."

Lovell's drawings have depth, Lang says.

"There is a lot of texture to his work and a lot of layers. I think that metaphorically speaks to the complexity and layers that comprise our lives."

"Passages" includes Lovell's "Kin" series of drawings along with "Card Pieces" and his newest series, "Reds."

"Kin" features portraits of Black subjects paired with found pieces such as American flags, silk flowers and brooches; "Card Pieces" is made up of 54 drawings matched with playing cards; "Reds" consists of large figures on red paper.

Of the latter, Lang says: "You have these portraits in deep shadow-box frames with a found object on this really rich, red paper. Red, of course, is the color of love and passion, but it's also the color of blood and pain. It's a very beautiful color on which he has worked his portraits."

"Kin I (Our Folks)" is one of the drawings by Whitfield Lovell on display in "Whitfield Lovell: Passages," Oct. 27-Jan. 14 at the at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Submitted photo

■ ■ ■

"Deep River" is an immersive, multisensory installation that explores the journeys made by Black people fleeing the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction across the Tennessee River to "Camp Contraband" in Chattanooga. The work features recordings of lapping water and video projections of the river. A mound of earth will sit in the middle of the gallery with vintage items -- utensils, pans, a Bible, weapon, lamps -- arranged by Lovell on top.

It's not every day that a pile of dirt, which was bought commercially, is dumped on the museum's floor.

"Talk about challenges," Lang says with a chuckle. "In any museum environment you don't want to introduce any organic material like soil. But we worked with our [Windgate Art School] to sterilize the soil in our kilns to prevent any bugs or other things being introduced into the galleries."

"Visitation: The Richmond Project" is a domestic interior built inside the gallery. Lovell has drawn figures on the installation's walls and the piece is inspired by the first major entrepreneurial Black community that settled in Jackson Ward in Richmond, Va., in the 1860s, according to press materials.

It is also influenced by Maggie L. Walker, who founded the Saint Luke Penny Savings Bank and was the first Black woman to charter and serve as president of an American bank.

"There's also an audio component there where somebody's reading the names of all of the inhabitants of Jackson Ward," Lang adds. "This is a very immersive exhibition."

"Passages" isn't the first time Lovell's work has been shown at the museum, which was formerly known as the Arkansas Arts Center. He was part of the National Drawing Invitational in 1996 and "Whispers from the Walls: The Art of Whitfield Lovell," was exhibited in 2005.

Two of his drawings, "Dress With Tree" and "Coin VII," are part of the museum's Foundation Collection. The museum plans to display another drawing, "Hand II," from the collection of Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr., during "Passages."

"Passages," Whitfield Lovell

Friday-Jan. 14, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

(501) 372-4000

arkmfa.org

Artist Talk: Whitefield Lovell

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Theater, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Admission: $20; free for museum members

(501) 372-4000

arkmfa.org







