Wolves roll past Buckaroos

SMACKOVER -- Prescott locked up the 5-3A Conference's No. 1 seed and a share of the conference title with a 27-0 win over Smackover on Friday night.

Decari Prater returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a score to give Prescott a 7-0 lead 13 seconds into the game.

The Curley Wolves (8-1, 4-0), who have now won of seven straight games, then recovered an onside kick, but Richard Deray intercepted a pass to give Smackover the ball. The Buckaroos were later forced to punt, and the Curley Wolves needed just one play to pad their lead.

Pierce Yates completed a short pass to P.J. Gulley, who broke free down the right sideline and raced 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-0.

The Buckaroos drove into Prescott territory on their next drive, but turned the ball over on a fumble on a fourth-down play.

However, the Curley Wolves failed to take advantage with penalties negating two touchdowns before Yates was tackled short of a first down at Smackover's 10 on a fourth-down play.

The Buckaroos then drove to Prescott's red zone, but Jamarion Burton sacked Tanner Mitchell on fourth and 5 from the 15 to keep the score at 13-0.

The Curley Wolves led by the same score at intermission, but the Bucks continued to move the ball and keep Prescott's high-powered offense off the field with long drives.

Smackover opened the second half by driving to Prescott's 30 before turning the ball over on downs.

Prescott then marched into Smackover territory, but also turned the ball over on downs after Yates was sacked on fourth down.

The Curley Wolves forced a punt on the ensuing possession and extended their lead early in the fourth quarter. Starting at their 48, the Curley Wolves moved into the red zone on a completion from Yates to Spencer Hubbard. The Curley Wolves reached Smackover's 6 on a run by Jah'noah Harris, but Yates was sacked at the 15 on first down.

On second-and-goal from the 15, Yates dropped back to pass, but was quickly under pressure. Flushed from the pocket, Yates was able to make his way around the left side before cutting to the middle of the field to score the game's first points since the first quarter.

After Prescott forced another Smackover punt, Tiquan Box had a 35-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

Prescott is off next week before hosting Horatio to end the regular season.

Smackover (4-4, 1-2), which suffered its second loss in its past three games, finishes the regular season with a two-game road trip that starts next week at Gurdon.