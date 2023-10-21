Zelenskyy requests more U.S. aid ahead of winter

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with President Joe Biden about future U.S. support for Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a military base near the invaded nation's border as the warring countries prepared for the winter and next year's combat operations.

Almost 20 months of war have sapped both sides' military resources. The fighting is likely to settle into positional and attritional warfare during the approaching wintry weather, analysts say, with little change along the more than 600-mile front line.

Zelenskyy said late Thursday that he spoke to Biden by phone about "a significant support package" for Ukraine. Western help has been crucial for Ukraine's war effort.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the latest U.S. pledges to back Ukraine would bear no fruit in the war.

"Mr. Biden hasn't mentioned that all those efforts to deter Russia have proven inefficient," Peskov said. "They will remain inefficient in the future."

Zelenskyy also spoke Friday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who "reasserted [Germany's] sustained and steadfast solidarity with Ukraine," according to the German government.

Late Thursday, Putin visited the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District, which is less than 60 miles from Ukraine's southeastern border. He was briefed on the war by the chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, the Kremlin said.

With the scale of the Western aid Kyiv can expect going forward uncertain, and after a five-month-long Ukrainian counteroffensive that sapped Russia's reserves but apparently only dented its front-line defenses, both countries are scrambling to replenish their stockpiles for 2024.

Ukraine has been expending ammunition at a rate of more than 200,000 rounds per month, according to Jack Watling, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London.

"Sufficient ammunition to sustain this rate of fire is not going to be forthcoming as NATO stockpiles deplete, and production rates for ammunition remain too low to meet this level of demand," Watling wrote in an assessment published late Thursday.

Meanwhile, Russian production "has turned a corner," he said. Moscow's domestic ammunition production is growing quickly, at more than 100 long-range missiles a month compared with 40 a month a year ago, for example, according to Watling.

Also, Russia is reported to be receiving supplies from Iran, North Korea and other countries.

Though the counteroffensive has not made dramatic progress against Russia's formidable defenses, it has suppressed gains by the Kremlin's forces.

If Ukraine can keep up the pressure, it would further stretch Russia's already strained manpower resources, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The think tank based in Washington said in its latest assessment that "Russian forces largely lack high-quality reserves and are struggling to generate, train and soundly deploy reserves to effectively plug holes in the front line and pursue offensive operations."

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Washington, about the war in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)



Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)



A Ukrainian serviceman jumps out of the boat onto the shore of Dnipro at the frontline near Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)



Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov talk to each other at the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

