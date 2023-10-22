20 aid trucks let in as Gaza calls for more

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off and began pounding it with airstrikes after Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.

Just 20 trucks were allowed in, an amount aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis. More than 200 trucks carrying 3,000 tons of aid have been waiting nearby for days.

Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, are rationing food and drinking dirty water. Hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout. Five hospitals have stopped functioning because of fuel shortages and bombing damage, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Doctors Without Borders said Gaza's health care system is "facing collapse."

"The supplies currently heading into Gaza will barely begin to address the escalating health needs as hostilities continue to grow," the World Health Organization, which supplied trauma kits as part of the convoy, said in a statement Saturday. "Much more is needed."

There are growing expectations of a ground offensive that Israel says would be aimed at rooting out Hamas. Israel said Friday that it doesn't plan to take long-term control over the small but densely populated Palestinian territory. In fact, Israel has vowed to crush Hamas but has given few details about what it envisions for Gaza if it succeeds.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet late Saturday to discuss the expected invasion, Israeli media reported.

Israel's military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the country planned to increase its airstrikes starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of the war.

"We will deepen our attacks to minimize the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks from [Saturday]," Hagari said, repeating his call for Gaza City residents to head south for their safety.

Yifat Shasha-Biton, a Cabinet minister, said there was broad consensus in the government that there will have to be a "buffer zone" in Gaza to keep Palestinians away from the border.

"We need to create a distance between the border and our communities," she told Channel 13 TV, adding that no decisions had been made on its size or other specifics.

The opening of Rafah came after more than a week of high-level diplomacy, including visits to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Israel had insisted that nothing would enter Gaza until Hamas released all the captives from its Oct. 7 attack on towns in southern Israel.

Late Friday, Hamas freed its first captives -- an American woman and her teenage daughter. It was not immediately clear whether there was a connection between the release and the aid deliveries. Israel says Hamas is still holding at least 210 hostages, though their conditions -- and if they are even alive -- remains unknown.





TRUCKS ROLL

On Saturday morning, an Associated Press reporter saw the 20 trucks heading north from Rafah to Deir al-Balah, a quiet farming town where many evacuees from the north have sought shelter. Hundreds of foreign passport holders at Rafah hoping to escape the conflict were not allowed to leave.

Videos of the aid convoy from inside Gaza on Saturday showed a flatbed truck with pallets of boxes with "Egyptian Red Crescent" printed on the sides. A torn-open corner of a box revealed food items like pasta and cooking oil. Other trucks were packed with much-needed medical supplies, including syringes, gauze, antiseptic solution, oxygen masks and pain medication. The aid convoy also delivered cases of water, blankets, pillows and feminine hygiene products.

American citizen Dina al-Khatib said she and her family were desperate to get out. "It's not like previous wars," she said. "There is no electricity, no water, no internet, nothing."

The trucks carried 44,000 bottles of drinking water -- enough for 22,000 people for a single day, according to UNICEF. "This first, limited water will save lives, but the needs are immediate and immense," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

The shipment was delayed for days out of Israeli concerns that it might be used to funnel weapons and munitions to Hamas. It did not include the fuel that the United Nations says is desperately needed to run medical facilities and desalination plants. The Israeli military is blocking fuel from the territory because it fears it will be used by Hamas for military purposes.

Seven hospitals and 25 health care clinics are out of service because they ran out of fuel, and bed occupancy in Gaza's remaining hospitals has reached more than 150%, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Gaza's Hamas-run government called for a secure corridor operating around the clock.





Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, said "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is under control." He said the aid would be delivered only to southern Gaza, where the army has ordered people to relocate, adding that no fuel would enter.

Biden said the United States "remains committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care and other assistance, without diversion by Hamas."

The U.S. government would work to keep Rafah open and let American citizens leave Gaza, he said in a statement.

Two Egyptian officials and a European diplomat said extensive negotiations with Israel and the U.N. to allow fuel deliveries for hospitals had yielded little progress. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information on the sensitive deliberations.

One Egyptian official said they were discussing the release of dual-national hostages in return for fuel, but that Israel was insisting on the release of all hostages.

The release of Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie, on Friday brought some hope to the families of others believed held hostage.

Rachel Goldberg, whose son is thought to have been badly wounded before he was taken hostage, said she was "very relieved" by the news but urged quick work to save others, including her son.

"I think he could be dying," she said, "so we don't have time."

Hamas said it was working with Egypt, Qatar and other mediators "to close the case" of hostages if security circumstances permit.

TENSIONS IN THE NORTH

Israel has also traded fire along its northern border with Lebanon's Hezbollah militants, raising concerns about a second front opening up. The Israeli military said Saturday that it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to recent rocket launches and attacks with anti-tank missiles.

"Hezbollah has decided to participate in the fighting, and we are exacting a heavy price for this," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to the border.

Hezbollah said six of its fighters were killed Saturday, and the group's deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, warned that Israel would pay a high price if it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war -- mostly civilians slain during the Hamas attack. Over 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. That includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion.









More than 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza. Many heeded Israel's orders to evacuate from north to south within the sealed-off coastal enclave, but Israel has continued to bomb areas in southern Gaza.

Israeli authorities have ordered the evacuation of at least 29 communities close to the Lebanese border, including the city of Kiryat Shmona. As of Saturday, about 10,000 of its 23,000 residents remained, according to Yoram Maman, a city council member. Authorities hoped to begin wrapping up the operation by today, he said.

Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national airline, has begun to cancel and reschedule some flights in and out of Beirut as tensions rise with Israel. On Friday, the carrier said that more than half of its airplanes would not be operating in the coming week. In recent days, foreign embassies in Lebanon have urged their citizens to leave the country while commercial flights remain available.

'DROP IN THE OCEAN'

News of the limited aid convoys brought little relief to the chaotic lives of Gaza residents, who, in addition to severe shortages, have dwindling contacts with the outside world.

"We don't understand what's coming in and when," Yousef Hammash, an aid worker with the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a message from the southern city of Khan Younis on Saturday. "People outside Gaza know more about the situation than we do."

Hammash, who fled with his family to Khan Younis after Israeli missiles destroyed his house in the north, said he had just lived through a "very heavy night of bombardment."

He said he had woken up at 4 a.m. to stand in a two-hour line at a bakery -- from which he was able to buy just two portions of bread for the whole family. He is sheltering at a relative's house with his wife, their two children, his mother, three sisters and two nephews.

"Everyone is traumatized, especially the children," he said.

Hammash said the family had started rationing food and water this past week after the water in the house was cut off.

The supplies of food, water and medicine entering Gaza are "maybe the beginning of something," he said, "but let's be honest: 20 trucks is a small drop in the ocean for the needs that we have here."

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy, Joseph Krauss, Isabel DeBre, Julia Frankel, Ravi Nessman and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press; and by Thomas Fuller and Vivian Yee of The New York Times.

A child is carried from the rubble of a building after an airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Isreali soldiers patrol next to houses damaged by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Palestinian wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to Al Asa Hospital in Deir el-Balah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Palestinians carry an injured person on a stretcher after an airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



An Isreal soldier patrols next to a house damaged by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Kibbutz was stormed by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



A Palestinian woman wounded in Israeli bombardment on Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Deir al-Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



A Palestinian woman looks out of her window after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians gather over the remains of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

