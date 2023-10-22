Police beat: 3 LR men injured in shooting in city

3 LR men injured in shooting in city

A shooting near 12th and Peyton streets in Little Rock left three men wounded early Thursday, according to a police report.

After a ShotSpotter activation reported 20 shots fired near 4316 W. 12th St., officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the UAMS Medical Center emergency room because two men who had been shot arrived in a pickup, the report states.

Police spoke with Jadarius Howard, 18, of Little Rock, who had been shot in the left thigh, and William Raymond, 36, of Little Rock, who had been shot in the left arm.

Howard was reluctant to talk about the shooting, police said, but told them Raymond picked him up and that he did not know where he was when he got shot.

Raymond told police he picked up Howard and took him to a parking lot near the intersection of 12th and Peyton streets, close to Pic-Pac Liquor. He was helping Howard get his bike out of the bed of the pickup when shots rang out, Raymond said.

Police at the scene were unable to recover any shell casings or locate other signs of the shooting, the report states, but a third wounded man showed up at UAMS while officers were waiting on detectives.

Michael Martin, 43, of Little Rock told police that he was at the scene picking up his nephew, Howard, and was standing near Raymond's truck when someone said something about three men in black and Martin was hit in the lower left leg by gunfire.

Martin had his leg bandaged at the hospital and left. The incident report did not identify any suspects in the incident.

Woman, 67, jailed after sword attack

Little Rock police on Thursday night arrested a 67-year-old woman who they said hit another woman in the neck with a sword.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a report of a disturbance near 9012 Tonya Drive and arrested Rosemary Blair, 67, of Little Rock, who a victim said swung a sword at her and hit her, according to an arrest report.

Police observed injuries to the victim's neck, the report states.

Blair faces a felony aggravated assault charge and was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of a $5,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Woman is accused of threat with knife

Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a woman who kicked in a man's door and pointed a knife at him, threatening to kill him, an arrest report states.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, police spoke with a victim who said Stephanie Wells, 46, of Little Rock kicked in his door and said she'd kill him while brandishing a knife, the report states.

Wells left her purse and the knife at the victim's residence before walking to 1901 Wright Ave., where officers arrested her, the report states. It says she has a no-contact order in place between her and the victim.

Wells faces felony counts of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening as well as misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and violating an order of protection. She was being held in the Pulaski county jail Friday night, an online inmate roster states, with no bail amount listed.