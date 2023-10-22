48 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

lt hold

The following marriage license applications were recorded Oct. 10-16 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 10

Dalton Wade McNealy, 24, and Mary Lexi-Nicole Speir, 23, both of Roland, Okla.

Tyler James O'Neal, 27, and Katherine Anne Steelman, 26, both of Fort Smith

Jackie Wayne Thacker, 43, and Deania Marie Covington, 37, both of Fort Smith

Christian Scott Landers, 19, and Isabel Louise Evette Perez, 20, both of Fort Smith

Patrick Thomas Michaels, 23, and Leslie Rebecca Gonzalez, 19, both of Fort Smith

James Robert Grinstead, 35, and Jami Leann Carson, 35, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Andrew Xavier Esparza, 28, Huntington, and Mackenzie Page Bonds, 30, Ozark

Riley Paul Cash, 21, and Shelby Lynn Turner, 24, both of Fort Smith

Hunter Riley Christenberry, 22, and Hannah Riley Gray, 22, both of Fort Smith

Nickolas Helms Cadelli, 25, and Aanika Marie Reilly, 23, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 11

Clint Alan Pulis, 33, and Linda Stephanie Rivas, 29, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 12

Rey David Rodriguez, 23, and Sofia Velasquez Hernandez, 25, both of Fort Smith

Dilan Charles Powell, 26, and Brianna Nicole Long, 25, both of Fort Smith

Rattana Siribounreuang, 41, and Prathana Phommaha, 34, both of Fort Smith

Juan M. Lopez Lopez, 75, and Juana Maria Lopez, 69, both of Barling

Vicente Castanon Fernandez, 48, and Ma Del Pilar Lopez Uribe, 46, both of Forth Smith

Daniel Brandt Cunningham, 30, and Cameron Daneen Spoon, 26, both of Fort Smith

Kortney Antwan Hayes, 41, and Monique Nicole Smith, 43, both of Fort Smith

Nathan William Wasson, 21, and Celeste Michelle Jetton, 21, both of Roland, Okla.

Austin Lee Garrett, 27, and Skylar Elizabeth Simmons, 24, both of Sand Springs. Okla.

Devin Louis Partain, 30, and Heather Ann Wood, 25, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 13

Tyler Jason Beshears, 21, and Rebecca Michael Hamby, 21, both of Lavaca

Jeffrey Dale Gillam, 44, and Mindy Rae Meredith, 43, both of Fort Smith

John Weston Lane, 31, and Skyler Deanne Messinger-Antill, 25, both of Fort Smith

Anthony Lee Stiltz, 68, and Katrina Joy McCrea, 65, both of Oklahoma City

Dylan Michael Moore, 22, and Ansley Marie Damron, 22, both of Fort Smith

Ronald Keith Oetken, 48, and Morgan Ashley Harrison, 39, both of Lawton, Okla.

Kyle Anthony Archer, 45, and Carleen Alva Tayler Hosey, 32, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Seth Morgan Stewart, 38, Bentonville, and Rebecca Joann Drummonds, 37, Alma

John Darell Weisner, 43, and Retha Danielle Housley, 39, both of Oklahoma City

Derek Wayne Farmer, 30, and Summer Breeze Eaton, 25, both of Fort Smith

David Martin Blaho, 34, and Rachel Kathleen Forrester, 35, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Erin Elaine Lipsmeyer, 27, and Marlee Madison Helm, 25, both of Mulberry

Dominic DaShawn Blue, 27, Greenwood, and Zuria Irlanda Montes, 25, Fort Smith

Andrew Vincent Keathley, 23, and Carly Anne Wood, 24, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Clyde Jefferson Hall II, 59, and Shellie Dawn Watson, 52, both of Tulsa, Okla.

William James Ajuria Jr., 39, and Kaitlin Leann Durham, 27, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 16

Keith Alan James, 41, and Colette Fawn James, 41, both of Greenwood

Ronald Gene Smith Jr., 26, Pocola, Okla., and Kaitlin Elizabeth Parish, 25, Fort Smith

Jamie Lee Quinalty, 43, Uniontown, and Ginny Lynn Lail, 41, Howe, Okla.

Carl Eugene Dickerson Sr., 59, Fort Smith, and Sherry D. A. Robertson, 51, Olathe, Kan.

Jose Alfredo Meza Pedraza, 24, and Melissa Anne Pichardo, 33, both of Fort Smith

Justin Craig Lebrun, 35, and Rachael Leigh Stringer, 33, both of Huntington

Madison Shane Connelly, 29, and Tia Cheyenne Rouse, 23, both of Vian, Okla.

Cody Elijah Stanley, 21, and Jacquelin Angel Bell Jeffery, 24, both of Spiro, Okla.

Michael Anthony Burnett, 43, Lavaca, and Candiace L. Holt, 34, Clarksville

Bradley Kent Daniel, 31, and Andrea Marie Jorgensen, 31, both of Fort Smith

Carlos Hernandez Abarca, 26, and Gabrielle Elizabeth Williams, 24, both of Fort Smith